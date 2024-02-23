Gary Barlow to host a new travel and food series for ITV

23 February 2024, 11:57

Gary Barlow launches an ITV travel series
Gary Barlow launches an ITV travel series. Picture: ITV/Gary Barlow

By Tom Eames

Gary Barlow is gearing up for a fresh venture on ITV with an upcoming travel series scheduled for this autumn.

ITV has greenlit a five-episode journey that will momentarily divert the renowned Take That singer from the spotlight to indulge in another of his passions—exploring new culinary delights and wines!

Despite Gary's extensive travels with Take That, the acclaimed singer-songwriter has always harboured a fondness for South Africa. Now, as a burgeoning entrepreneur in the wine industry, his affection for the country transcends its majestic landscapes and abundant wildlife.

Regarding the forthcoming series, slated to commence filming next month, Gary expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I’m absolutely delighted to be exploring my passion for food, wine and travel in this new series for ITV.

"I’ve always loved South Africa and I can’t wait to really see all that it has to offer: the people, the places, its amazing history… and a glass or two of its incredible wine! This series is something that’s a bit different for me – but I can’t wait to get going.”

Take That interview: Band reflect on 10 years as a trio ahead of new album: "You know Robbie, he might come back"

Gary will kick off his expedition in the Western Cape, immersing himself in vineyard visits to learn about grape varieties, sustainability practices, and ideal food pairings before embarking on scenic drives.

Accompanied by friends, he'll journey northward for a once-in-a-lifetime safari experience and soak in the vibrant atmosphere of Johannesburg, where he'll witness a burgeoning wine renaissance.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment at ITV said: “We are thrilled to be working with Gary for this series. His passion and commitment for this project is truly captivating so I’m sure he’ll have our ITV audience gripped throughout this South African adventure.”

