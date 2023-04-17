Whitney Houston's first TV appearance: The night a star was born

17 April 2023, 09:57

Clive Davis offered Whitney a worldwide record deal with Arista Records in February 1983, and two months later in April the teenager found herself performing on one of the most popular TV shows in the country.
Clive Davis offered Whitney a worldwide record deal with Arista Records in February 1983, and two months later in April the teenager found herself performing on one of the most popular TV shows in the country. Picture: NBC/King World Productions

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

It's been 40 years since Whitney Houston made her first TV appearance in 1983 and blew the audience away with a rendition of 'Home'

Whitney Houston was just 19 years old when she tentatively took to the stage on the famous TV programme The Merv Griffin Show and sang to millions of stunned viewers across the USA.

The young star from Newark, New Jersey had been pulled from obscurity just months earlier after being spotted performing with her mother in a club in Manhattan.

Clive Davis offered Whitney Houston a worldwide record deal with Arista Records in February 1983. Two months later in April, the teenager found herself performing on one of the most popular TV shows in the country.

Whitney Houston was just 19-years-old when she tentatively took to the stage on famous TV programme The Merv Griffin Show and sang to millions of stunned viewers across the USA.
Whitney Houston was just 19-years-old when she tentatively took to the stage on famous TV programme The Merv Griffin Show and sang to millions of stunned viewers across the USA. Picture: NBC/King World Productions
The young star from Newark, New Jersey had been pulled from obscurity just months earlier after being spotted performing with her mother in a club in Manhattan.
The young star from Newark, New Jersey had been pulled from obscurity just months earlier after being spotted performing with her mother in a club in Manhattan. Picture: NBC/King World Productions
Clive Davis also spoke about the last days of Whitney's life and her 'valiant attempt' to quit drugs and alcohol.
Clive Davis also spoke about the last days of Whitney's life and her 'valiant attempt' to quit drugs and alcohol. Picture: NBC/King World Productions

Performing 'Home' from The Wiz, the 1978 movie starring Michael Jackson and Diana Ross, Whitney shows off her powerful range of vocals – a taste of the star power to come.

Clive Davis was not only instrumental in launching Whitney Houston’s career, but the pair remained close throughout Whitney’s life, with the record producer becoming a close friend and mentor to the star.

During an appearance on CNN in December 2022, Clive recalled how he was first introduced to a young Whitney Houston.

"The first time I met Whitney was really at her audition for me. She had been doing background singing in her mother’s [Emily ‘Cissy’ Houston] act.

"Cissy was playing Sweetwaters, a club, and Whitney sang two songs that night. One was ‘Home’ from The Wiz and the other was ‘The Greatest Love Of All,' Davis recalled.

Performing 'Home' from The Wiz, the 1978 movie starring Michael Jackson and Diana Ross, Whitney shows off her powerful range of vocals – a taste of the star power to come.
Performing 'Home' from The Wiz, the 1978 movie starring Michael Jackson and Diana Ross, Whitney shows off her powerful range of vocals – a taste of the star power to come. Picture: NBC/King World Productions
"We had a top 10 R&B hit, and then this beautiful, 19-year-old girl gets to the microphone, and as soon as she started singing that song, I was stunned," recalled Clive Davis.
"We had a top 10 R&B hit, and then this beautiful, 19-year-old girl gets to the microphone, and as soon as she started singing that song, I was stunned," recalled Clive Davis. Picture: NBC/King World Productions
Clive Davis was not only instrumental in launching Whitney Houston’s career, but the pair remained close throughout Whitney’s life, with the record producer becoming a close friend and mentor to the star.
Clive Davis was not only instrumental in launching Whitney Houston’s career, but the pair remained close throughout Whitney’s life, with the record producer becoming a close friend and mentor to the star. Picture: NBC/King World Productions

"Now, she didn’t know — I don’t know how many people know — I had commissioned the song, ‘The Greatest Love Of All,’ eight years earlier for [the Muhammad Ali film, The Greatest]. And I got Michael Masser and Linda Creed, they wrote ‘The Greatest Love Of All.’ I had recorded it with George Benson.

"We had a top 10 R&B hit, and then this beautiful, 19-year-old girl gets to the microphone, and as soon as she started singing that song, I was stunned.

"I knew at that audition that this was a once-in-a-lifetime singer."

Clive Davis also spoke about the last days of Whitney's life and her 'valiant attempt' to quit drugs and alcohol.

The singer was found unresponsive in the bathtub of her hotel room on the eve of the Grammy Awards in 2012.

"I was with her 48 hours before her death.  It never occurred to me that she would die two days later," Davis told Page Six.

"She was showing me what she had done in rehab. How she had given up smoking, how she had cleared her throat of nicotine. 

Watch Whitney Houston's first TV appearance in 1983 below:

Whitney Houston - Home | Live at The Merv Griffin Show, 1983 (Remastered, 60fps)

1992 would see Whitney release The Bodyguard theme 'I Will Always Love you' which became the best-selling single by a female artist in music history.
1992 would see Whitney release The Bodyguard theme 'I Will Always Love you' which became the best-selling single by a female artist in music history. Picture: Getty
Whitney Houston became the first artist to have seven number-one singles on the US Billboard chart between 1985 and 1988.
Whitney Houston became the first artist to have seven number-one singles on the US Billboard chart between 1985 and 1988. Picture: Getty

"And she was wanting to start going in the studio….I never would have thought 48 hours before her death, that she would pass, that there would be that horrendous, premature end to her life. 

"She was making a valiant attempt during that period to give up drugs and rehabilitate herself,' Davis said.

Whitney Houston became the first artist to have seven number-one singles on the US Billboard chart between 1985 and 1988.

1992 would see Whitney release The Bodyguard theme 'I Will Always Love You' which became the best-selling single by a female artist in music history.

The star won 2 Emmy Awards, 6 Grammy Awards, 14 World Music Awards, 16 Billboard Music Awards, 22 American Music Awards and collected 28 entries in the Guinness World Records.

Clive Davis and Whitney Houston at her 'I Look To You' album listening party on July 21, 2009 in New York City.
Clive Davis and Whitney Houston at her 'I Look To You' album listening party on July 21, 2009 in New York City. Picture: Getty

Smooth's Untold Stories: Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

During an appearance on CNN in December 2022, Clive recalled how he was first introduced to a young Whitney Houston.
During an appearance on CNN in December 2022, Clive recalled how he was first introduced to a young Whitney Houston. Picture: Getty

Clive Davis went on to explain Whitney's legacy in the music industry.

"I don’t read music. I don’t play music. It is something that does hit me. But when you’re dealing with an artist, for example, going back, when you audition, let’s say a Springsteen, when you audition a Patti Smith, you don’t know it on the first song. It’s a writing talent there. It’s uniqueness there."

He continued, “[Whitney's voice] is the finest of her generation, and is up there with the two or three best of all time."

More from Whitney Houston

See more More from Whitney Houston

Melody Thornton speaks after the Manchester Bodyguard incident

Bodyguard singer speaks out about Manchester theatre fiasco after rowdy audience ruin show

Music

The greatest Oscars performances

The 12 greatest Oscars music performances of all time, ranked

Music

The 30 greatest female singers of all time - Karen Carpenter, Whitney Houston and Celine Dion

The 30 greatest female singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability

Music

The greatest love songs of all time

The 50 greatest love songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

Among the star-studded onlookers was Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston's co-star in The Bodyguard, who later paid tribute to the star in his own words.

Kevin Costner brings room to tears with emotional tribute speech to Whitney Houston

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Charley Pride honoured with a statue in Nashville

Charley Pride is honoured with new statue outside Ryman Auditorium in Nashville

Country

Spandau Ballet star Tony Hadley has spoken about leaving the group as a result of his bandmates' behaviour.

Tony Hadley says he'll never reveal 'exactly why' he left Spandau Ballet, declares he 'had no choice'

Spandau Ballet

Kate Bush and Elton John are great admirers of each other's work.

Kate Bush's rare haunting cover of Elton John's classic ballad 'Candle In The Wind' remembered

Elton John

Roberta Flack became a global sensation when she released 'Killing Me Softly With His Song'.

The Story of... 'Killing Me Softly With His Song' by Roberta Flack

The Story of...

Who will perform at King Charles's Coronation concert?

King Charles III Coronation Concert: When is it and who will perform?

Music