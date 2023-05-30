The Story of... 'The Best' by Tina Turner

Who wrote 'The Best' and who sang it first?

'The Best' was written by Holly Knight and Mike Chapman.

Knight was a prolific writer of many big '80s hits, including Animotion's 'Obsession' and Pat Benatar's 'Love is a Battlefield'.

Australian Chapman is one of the most successful record producers and songwriters, who was a major influence on British pop music in the 1970s. He created many hits for artists including The Sweet, Suzi Quatro, Smokie, Mud and Racey with business partner Nicky Chinn. He also produced breakthrough albums for Blondie and The Knack.

The song was first recorded by Welsh icon Bonnie Tyler in 1988. Produced by Desmond Child, her version was a top 10 hit in Norway but only a minor hit elsewhere. It only reached number 95 in the UK!

Bonnie Tyler in 1984. Picture: Getty

It was first offered to Paul Young, but he turned it down.

"It can be so many things, and that's why it has taken on a life of its own," co-writer Holly Knight told Songfacts. "It can be a love song, it can be love for anything. But it also is very marketable and it has different trajectories depending on who is singing it and why they are singing it."

"I think when you find something, whether it's a thing or a person, when you've finally found something that's the masterpiece of whatever it is, 'The Best' really describes that," she added.

"Part of me was writing it as a love song because I had someone in mind that I was writing it for, but we had no clue it was going to be a song that made the kind of impact that it did."