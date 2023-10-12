Billy Ray Cyrus marries Australian musician Firerose in "perfect celebration of love"

By Mayer Nissim

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose have been collaborating for several years.

Billy Ray Cyrus has married his fellow musician partner Firerose.

The 'Achy Breaky Heart' hitmaker posted a trio of images from his wedding to the Australian singer.

"10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony," Billy Ray Cyrus said.

"It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined."

"For both of us to hear the preacher say, 'Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife' that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love! ❤️♾️"

Billy Ray and Firerose have been collaborating musically for several years.

Earlier this year they released the song 'Plans', following on from their previous hook-ups 'Time' and 'New Day'.

Billy Ray Cyrus has been married twice before. He was married to Cindy Smith from 1986 to 1991, with two songs she co-wrote appearing on his breakthrough debut album Some Gave All the year after their divorce.

That year, Cyrus became the dad to Christopher Cody Cyrus, born to Kristin Luckey, and Miley Cyrus, born to Tish Finley.

Billy Ray and Tish married in 1993 while Tish was pregnant with their second child Braison Chance, and they had a third child Noah Lindsey in 2000.

Their marriage had its ups and downs with each partner alternately filing for divorce over the years, and they separated in 2020 and formally divorced earlier this year.