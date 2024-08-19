Lainey Wilson is back on Smooth Country for another special show! How to listen

Lainey Wilson is back on Smooth Country for another special show! Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

Country superstar Lainey Wilson is getting back behind the Smooth Country microphone.

This Friday (August 23) at 1pm, Lainey Wilson will host another special show on Smooth Country!

Following the release of her fifth studio Whirlwind, the CMA Entertainer of the Year will showcase her favourite songs from the record and the stories that inspired them.

The two-hour special will also delve into the country musicians who inspire Lainey, as she plays their music and shares some anecdotes about them, too.

You can expect to hear songs by Dolly Parton, Luke Combs, Keith Urban, and more.

Now, this isn't Lainey Wilson's first rodeo on Smooth Country.

Lainey hosted her debut show back in April after finishing her UK tour.

Join Lainey this Friday at 1-3pm! The show will then be repeated on Saturday at 9am and Sunday at 6pm.

And if you miss it live, don't worry – you can catch up at any time for free on Global Player.

