Lainey Wilson is back on Smooth Country for another special show! How to listen

19 August 2024, 10:05

Lainey Wilson is back on Smooth Country for another special show!
Lainey Wilson is back on Smooth Country for another special show! Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

Country superstar Lainey Wilson is getting back behind the Smooth Country microphone.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This Friday (August 23) at 1pm, Lainey Wilson will host another special show on Smooth Country!

Following the release of her fifth studio Whirlwind, the CMA Entertainer of the Year will showcase her favourite songs from the record and the stories that inspired them.

The two-hour special will also delve into the country musicians who inspire Lainey, as she plays their music and shares some anecdotes about them, too.

You can expect to hear songs by Dolly Parton, Luke Combs, Keith Urban, and more.

Now, this isn't Lainey Wilson's first rodeo on Smooth Country.

Lainey hosted her debut show back in April after finishing her UK tour.

Lainey Wilson interview: Childhood, collaboration dreams, Yellowstone debut and more

Join Lainey this Friday at 1-3pm! The show will then be repeated on Saturday at 9am and Sunday at 6pm.

And if you miss it live, don't worry – you can catch up at any time for free on Global Player.

You can listen to Smooth Country live, any time and anywhere in the world, via Global Player, the official Smooth Radio app.

Download the Global Player app, or the Smooth Radio app, from App Store or Google Play, and enjoy the world’s greatest music on the go.

Click here to download the Global Player app for iPhone and iPad >

Click here to download the Global Player app from Google Play (Android) >

If you’ve got a smart speaker, say to it “Play Smooth Country”.

Lainey Wilson reveals the story behind 'Things a Man Oughta Know'

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Post Malone releases star-studded F-1 Trillion album featuring Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw and more

Post Malone releases star-studded F-1 Trillion album featuring Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw and more
Jelly Roll spent several stints in his hometown youth correctional facility.

Jelly Roll gives back to his community opening new Nashville youth centre where he was previously incarcerated
"This is a full-circle moment both for the show and for audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home Carrie."

Carrie Underwood to return to American Idol as a judge 20 years after winning it

Post Malone has assembled an all-star cast for his impending country album.

Post Malone reveals tracklist to F-1 Trillion album with Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton and more featuring
Luke Combs appears on the Twisters soundtrack

Twisters soundtrack: A full list of all the country songs in the Glen Powell movie

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

A rare video of Andy Gibb and Bee Gee Barry Gibb singing on stage in 1987 is one of the few times the pair were known to have performed together in public.

Barry Gibb and Andy Gibb sing rare duet of 'To Love Somebody' in candid video from 1987

Barry Gibb

After meeting Elvis Presley as a child, Whitney Houston eventually sang the song that 'The King' himself was desperate to sing.

How Whitney Houston met Elvis Presley as a child, and later sang the hit song he wanted to sing

Whitney Houston

Billy Ocean reflects on 40 years of Suddenly: 'I feel old!'

Billy Ocean reflects on 40 years of Suddenly: 'I feel old!'

Billy Ocean

Boy George biopic: New film to explore the life of singer and Culture Club success

Boy George biopic: New film to explore the life of singer and Culture Club success

Boy George

In a recent interview, Janet Jackson claimed that their family tree extends far and wide into the world of celebrity, saying three superstars are her cousins.

Janet Jackson claims three unlikely superstar celebrities are all her cousins

Music

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents