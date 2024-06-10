Lainey Wilson is inducted into the Grand Ole Opry by Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood

Lainey Wilson interview: Childhood, collaboration dreams, Yellowstone debut and more

By Mayer Nissim

Lainey Wilson has the biggest night of her life in Nashville.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lainey Wilson has been inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

The country star first learned of her honour last month when Reba McEntire surprised her with the news during the final of season 25 of The Voice.

Wilson was inducted on Friday night (June 7) by Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks.

"Tonight, it honestly feels like the biggest night of my life," Wilson said.

“We’ve had a crazy couple of years with all the awards, but this right here is the highest honour."

She added: "It feels like the stamp of approval. It lights another fire under my butt.

"As a little girl, I didn’t dream about my wedding day or what song I would play at my wedding, I dreamed about what song I would play in the circle."

Trisha said: “We are honoured to be here tonight. And I may be a little bit biased, but there can never be enough women inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

You get it. You know what it means to love country music, you love the Opry. When I think about the future of country music, I know with you in it, we’re going to be OK.”

Garth added: “I would say I’m so happy for you, but I’m so happy for the Grand Ole Opry.

"It’s just so rare to find someone at your age that gets it. The awards they give you will fade in time, but the thing that will always stay the same is this family."

Lainey Wilson – "Things A Man Oughta Know" | Live at the Grand Ole Opry

On the night, Wilson dueted with Terri Clark on 'Poor Poor Pitiful Me' and with Wynonna Judd on Tom Petty's 'Refugee', before returning to play a set including 'Dreamcatcher', 'Things A Man Oughta Know', 'Heart Like A Truck', 'Watermelon Moonshine' and 'Hang Tight Honey'.

“When I see Lainey on the Opry stage, I know without a doubt I’m looking at an important part of the Opry’s future,” said Opry executive producer Dan Rogers to USA Today.

"What a phenomenal Opry addition and what a great night."