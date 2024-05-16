Thomas Rhett facts: Country singer's age, wife, children, family and career explained

Thomas Rhett is 34 years old as of 2024, and was born on March 30, 1990. He was born in Valdosta, Georgia.

How did he get his start in music?

Thomas Rhett interview: Country star opens up about his famous father and growing family

Thomas Rhett's start in music can be traced back to his upbringing in a musical family, with his father, Rhett Akins, being a successful country singer and songwriter.

Growing up, he was exposed to the country music scene and often joined his father on stage. Rhett began playing the drums in junior high and later developed an interest in songwriting.

Speaking to Smooth Country, he said: "I've always been an entertainer spirit. My wife is the same. So as a kid, it really wasn't about wanting to do what dad did. It was just like, 'hey, move over. Let me sing one for this audience'.

"And playing the drums was my first instrument, so I'll never forget I went to some Nebraska county fair with my dad when I was like, nine, and I learned how to play 'Sweet Home Alabama' on the drums, and dad let me get up there during their encore and play with him.

"And so that was kind of my first taste of, like, 'this is cool'. And as I got into high school, I really just wanted to learn how to write and play and sing for the girl aspect.

"Like, if I can go to a party and play an old George Strait song or whatever's popping right now, maybe somebody wants to date the boy, you know what I mean?"

After briefly attending Lipscomb University in Nashville, he decided to pursue a music career full-time. His break came when he signed a publishing deal with Big Machine Label Group's Valory Music imprint, where he wrote songs for other artists, including Jason Aldean's hit 'I Ain't Ready to Quit'.

His talent for songwriting caught the attention of record executives, leading to a recording contract with Valory Music. In 2012, he released his debut single 'Something to Do with My Hands', followed by his first album It Goes Like This in 2013, which featured several successful singles and marked the beginning of his ascent in the country music industry.