Thomas Rhett facts: Country singer's age, wife, children, family and career explained

Thomas Rhett, a name that has become synonymous with contemporary country music, has carved a remarkable path in the industry with his distinctive blend of traditional country sounds and modern pop influences.
The Georgia-born star grew up surrounded by music, being the son of country singer-songwriter Rhett Akins.
This early exposure ignited a passion for music that would drive him to pursue his own career. From his debut album It Goes Like This to his latest chart-topping hits, Rhett's journey is a testament to his versatility and innovative spirit.
His ability to seamlessly merge genres, coupled with heartfelt lyrics and captivating performances, has earned him a loyal fanbase and numerous accolades.
In a relatively short time, Thomas has become a standout figure in the world of country music.
Thomas Rhett is 34 years old as of 2024, and was born on March 30, 1990. He was born in Valdosta, Georgia.
His parents are Rhett Akins and Paige Braswell. Rhett Akins is a well-known country singer and songwriter.
Thomas Rhett has one sister, Kasey Lee Akins, and a half-brother, Brody James Akins, from his father's subsequent marriage.
Thomas Rhett interview: Country star opens up about his famous father and growing family
Thomas Rhett's start in music can be traced back to his upbringing in a musical family, with his father, Rhett Akins, being a successful country singer and songwriter.
Growing up, he was exposed to the country music scene and often joined his father on stage. Rhett began playing the drums in junior high and later developed an interest in songwriting.
Speaking to Smooth Country, he said: "I've always been an entertainer spirit. My wife is the same. So as a kid, it really wasn't about wanting to do what dad did. It was just like, 'hey, move over. Let me sing one for this audience'.
"And playing the drums was my first instrument, so I'll never forget I went to some Nebraska county fair with my dad when I was like, nine, and I learned how to play 'Sweet Home Alabama' on the drums, and dad let me get up there during their encore and play with him.
"And so that was kind of my first taste of, like, 'this is cool'. And as I got into high school, I really just wanted to learn how to write and play and sing for the girl aspect.
"Like, if I can go to a party and play an old George Strait song or whatever's popping right now, maybe somebody wants to date the boy, you know what I mean?"
After briefly attending Lipscomb University in Nashville, he decided to pursue a music career full-time. His break came when he signed a publishing deal with Big Machine Label Group's Valory Music imprint, where he wrote songs for other artists, including Jason Aldean's hit 'I Ain't Ready to Quit'.
His talent for songwriting caught the attention of record executives, leading to a recording contract with Valory Music. In 2012, he released his debut single 'Something to Do with My Hands', followed by his first album It Goes Like This in 2013, which featured several successful singles and marked the beginning of his ascent in the country music industry.
Yes, Thomas Rhett is married. He wed his childhood sweetheart, Lauren Akins, on October 12, 2012.
The couple have four daughters: Willa Gray, whom they adopted from Uganda in 2017; Ada James, born in 2017; Lennon Love, born in 2020; and Lillie Carolina, born in 2021.
Thomas and Lauren often share their family life and experiences, which has endeared them to fans around the world.
Thomas Rhett - Marry Me
Thomas Rhett has had several hit songs throughout his career. Some of his biggest and most popular tracks include:
- 'Die a Happy Man' – This heartfelt ballad became one of his signature songs and earned him several awards.
- 'Life Changes' – The title track from his third studio album, which chronicles his personal and professional growth.
- 'Marry Me' – A poignant song about unrequited love, showcasing his storytelling ability.
Thomas Rhett reveals how Ed Sheeran inspired his huge hit 'Die a Happy Man'
- 'Crash and Burn' – A catchy, upbeat track that helped solidify his place in the country music scene.
- 'T-Shirt' – A fun, playful song that became a fan favorite.
- 'Unforgettable' – Another hit that highlights his blend of country and pop influences.
- 'Look What God Gave Her' – An upbeat tribute to his wife, Lauren, celebrating love and family.
- 'Beer Can't Fix' (featuring Jon Pardi) – A feel-good song about the simple joys of life.
These songs have not only topped the charts but also helped establish Thomas Rhett as a leading figure in contemporary country music.
