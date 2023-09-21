Sir Michael Caine, 90, uses walking stick on red carpet after emotional retirement reveal

21 September 2023, 12:34

Sir Michael Caine used a walking stick to make a rare appearance on the red carpet of his latest, and possibly last, film.
Sir Michael Caine used a walking stick to make a rare appearance on the red carpet of his latest, and possibly last, film. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The legendary actor appeared at the premiere of his latest film

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Michael Caine used a walking stick to make a rare appearance on the red carpet of his latest, and possibly last, film.

The 90-year-old industry veteran joined his cast mates of the movie The Great Escaper for a screening in London on Tuesday night (September 19).

The Italian Job star donned a crisp blue shirt, navy blazer and black trousers and was seated on the red carpet surrounded by colleagues, friends and family.

The 90-year-old industry veteran joined his cast mates of the movie The Great Escaper for a screening in London on Tuesday night (September 19).
The 90-year-old industry veteran joined his cast mates of the movie The Great Escaper for a screening in London on Tuesday night (September 19). Picture: Getty
The Italian Job star donned a crisp blue shirt, navy blazer and black trousers and was seated on the red carpet surrounded by colleagues, friends and family.
The Italian Job star donned a crisp blue shirt, navy blazer and black trousers and was seated on the red carpet surrounded by colleagues, friends and family. Picture: Getty

Caine was accompanied by his wife of 50 years, Shakira, and their two daughters, Dominique, 67, and Natasha, 50.

The movie sees Sir Michael star in BAFTA-nominated Oliver Parker's film, which is inspired by the true story of a British World War II veteran who orchestrated an extraordinary escape from his nursing home to attend the 70th anniversary D-Day commemorations in France, in 2014.

During the London premiere, the actor was observed leaning on the arm of director Oliver Parker while confidently posing for photographs with his walking stick.

The appearance comes after Michael's wife, Sharkira, 76, told the Daily Mail that the 90-year-old had undergone extensive surgery.

The Oscar-winning actor has been seen using a walking stick in public since 2018, a result of a harrowing fall that led to a broken ankle.

"He underwent a recent back surgery due to spinal stenosis," she had in 2022.

During the London premiere, the actor was observed leaning on the arm of director Oliver Parker while confidently posing for photographs with his walking stick (pictured).
During the London premiere, the actor was observed leaning on the arm of director Oliver Parker while confidently posing for photographs with his walking stick (pictured). Picture: Getty

Michael Caine picks favourite song, recalls singing pub tunes with Elton John

The appearance comes after Michael Caine made the sad admission that The Great Escaper may be his last film (pictured in 'Get Carter', 1971)
The appearance comes after Michael Caine made the sad admission that The Great Escaper may be his last film (pictured in 'Get Carter', 1971). Picture: Getty

As per the NHS, spinal stenosis is a medical condition characterised by the narrowing of the spinal canal, often resulting in back and leg discomfort that primarily manifests during walking.

The appearance comes after Michael Caine made the sad admission that The Great Escaper may be his last film.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Caine said of the film: "I was so happy to do it. I just loved the character of Bernie. I thought he was incredible, and it’s so beautifully written.

"With COVID and all that, I hadn't done a picture for three years, and I thought I was finished. And I suddenly did it – and had such a wonderful time."

He added: "I am bloody 90 now, and I can’t walk properly and all that. I sort of am retired now. Anyway…"

Caine has previously attributed his remarkable health to the dietary habits he developed during the Second World War.

Hailing from Bermondsey in South London, the Educating Rita star believes that the wartime scarcity of sugar and his reliance on fish for sustenance imparted valuable lessons about nutrition that have stayed with him throughout his life.

Caine was accompanied by his wife of 50 years, Shakira (pictured) and their two daughters, Dominique, 67, and Natasha, 50.
Caine was accompanied by his wife of 50 years, Shakira (pictured) and their two daughters, Dominique, 67, and Natasha, 50. Picture: Getty
Sir Michael Caine and wife Shakira Caine, pictured in 2011.
Sir Michael Caine and wife Shakira Caine, pictured in 2011. Picture: Getty

During his evacuation from London to the countryside to evade the Nazi bombings, Michael even acquired skills in hunting rabbits and other wildlife.

His latest role reunites him with the 86-year-old friend and actress Glenda Jackson, with whom he famously shared the screen 47 years ago in director Joseph Losey's film The Romantic Englishwoman.

The Great Escaper delves into the story of Bernard Jordan, whose daring escape from his care home in Hove to join fellow war veterans on a Normandy beach for a commemoration of their fallen comrades, captured global headlines in 2014.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Kate Garraway speaks to Smooth Radio

Kate Garraway reveals how Elton John has become "a huge friend" amid Derek's recovery

Kate Garraway

The cast of Cheers reunite

Cheers reunion: When Kirstie Alley was surprised by co-stars with theme tune singalong on live TV
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Hugh Jackman and Deborah in 2013

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness end their 27-year marriage

You’ve Got Mail was a romantic comedy starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan from 1998.

You’ve Got Mail trivia: 10 fascinating facts about the Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan movie

More on Smooth

Dolly Parton and husband Carl Dean never started a family, and now Dolly revealed why whilst adding she's "almost glad" it didn't happen.

Dolly Parton reveals regretful reason behind why she never had children with husband of 57 years

Dolly Parton

Wham! amicably split in 1986, but it wouldn't be the last time George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley performed on stage together.

When George Michael invited Andrew Ridgeley to perform on stage together for the very last time

George Michael

Country superstar Chris Stapleton has revealed a rousing new cover of Phil Collins' iconic rock ballad 'In The Air Tonight'.

Chris Stapleton reveals powerful new cover of Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight'

Phil Collins

Darren Hayes

Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes files for divorce after 17 years of marriage

Music

It may've been Shania Twain's 'Queen Of Me' tour, but she came to London to reiterate her title as the one and only 'Queen Of Country Pop'.

Shania Twain review: Queen of Country Pop brings humour, heartache and all the hits to London hoedown

Shania Twain

U2's best songs

U2's 20 greatest songs, ranked

Song Lists

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother