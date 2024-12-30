New Year Honours 2025: Myleene Klass, Stephen Fry and more honoured - all details

Myleene and Stephen are among over 1,200 people honoured in the New Year Honours list 2025. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Alan Titchmarsh, Jacqueline Wilson and Carey Mulligan have all also been recognised this year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Smooth’s very own Myleene Klass is among the honorees on the King’s New Year Honours List 2025.

The Smooth and Classic FM presenter, musician and TV presenter is being awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her services to women's health, miscarriage awareness and charity through her work as an ambassador for Tommy's.

Fellow Classic FM host Alan Titchmarsh is also recognised in the 2025 list, becoming a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE).

Reacting to the honour, Alan shared that telling his wife and daughters was a “teary moment”.

Broadcaster and gardener Alan Titchmarsh is being made a CBE. Picture: Getty

The famous gardener was awarded an MBE for his services to horticulture and broadcasting in Queen Elizabeth II’s New Years Honours in 2000.

Beloved actor, comedian and author Stephen Fry is among the famous faces receiving a knighthood in King Charles’ 2025 awards.

Sir Stephen, 67, is being recognised for his services to mental health awareness, the environment and charity over the years.

The QI and Blackadder star is receiving a knighthood. Picture: Getty

Since 2011, Stephen has been president of the mental health charity Mind and has supported the conservation group Fauna and Flora International, of which the Prince of Wales is patron.

Sir Stephen told PA that he was “startled and enchanted” when he received the letter informing him of his knighthood, adding that it was “wonderful” to see the charities get recognition.

Other stars of the entertainment world recognised in 2025’s honours include children’s author Jacqueline Wilson, who is being made a Dame Grand Cross (GBE) for services to literature; actors Carey Mulligan and Sarah Lancashire, both of whom are being made CBEs; and actor Eddie Marsan, who is being made an OBE.

Nobel Prize-winning novelist Sir Kazuo Ishiguro, 70, has also been awarded this year’s prestigious Companion of Honour title for his services to literature.

Carey Mulligan, Kazuo Ishiguro and Eddie Marsan all are recognised in the New Year Honours 2025. Picture: Getty

Team GB athletes Keely Hodgkinson, Tom Pidcock, and Hannah Cockroft have been awarded an MBE, OBE, and CBE respectively for their achievements at the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, to name just some of the sports people on this year's list.

Meanwhile, former England manager Gareth Southgate has been awarded a knighthood; F1’s Martin Brundle has been made an OBE, and former Scotland and Liverpool footballer Alan Hansen has been made an MBE.

Over 1,200 people from across the UK have been recognised by the King’s New Year Honours list 2025.

Former sub-postmasters and victims of the Horizon IT scandal Lee Castleton, Jo Hamilton, Christopher Head and Seema Misra are all being made OBEs for their services to justice.

Among the political figures receiving accolades in the 2025 New Year Honours list, London Mayor Sadiq Khan is receiving a knighthood, Labour MP Emily Thornberry is being made a Dame, and former West Midlands mayor Andy Street is also being made a knight.