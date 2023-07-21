Richard E Grant's mum dies aged 93, as actor opens up about their 'complicated relationship'

21 July 2023, 12:22

Famed actor Richard E Grant has opened up about the 'complicated relationship' he had with his mum as she dies, age 93.
Famed actor Richard E Grant has opened up about the 'complicated relationship' he had with his mum as she dies, age 93. Picture: Instagram

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Actor Richard E Grant has revealed his mother has died, aged 93.

Famed actor Richard E Grant has opened up about the 'complicated relationship' he had with his mum as she dies, age 93.

The Oscar nominee shared the death of his mother Leonne Esterhuysen on Twitter and reflected on their relationship.

Richard E Grant posted a video of him talking to the camera, where he explained his feelings about his mother's death, and captioned the post: "Complicated gratitude to my Mother, who died this morning at the age of 93, for giving me the Gift of Life.

"During a filming break this morning, I saw that I had eight missed calls from Africa and knew immediately why, which proved to be that my 93-year-old mother died this morning," Grant said.

"We had an incredibly complicated relationship and she was somebody that was, for me anyway, emotionally withdrawn and withheld her approbation or approval of anything.

"So nothing was ever quite good enough, but what that proved to be was a great motor for ambition and determination to try and prove yourself to be the best you possibly can.

"And yet ironically, whatever she demanded, she got. Applause and approval from everybody around her, including me.

"I went to stay with her for a couple of weeks, six weeks after my wife had died, with Covid restrictions being lifted, and she sent me a very terse email at the end of the trip saying, 'I regret to say your visit was an absolute disaster, we only have two things in common, books and classical music'".

"So whereas she was very physically untactile, I've gone the opposite extreme, and been a very tactile and loving father and husband, I suppose in response to that.

Richard E Grant (centre) pictured with daughter Olivia (left) and his late mother Leonne (right)
Richard E Grant (centre) pictured with daughter Olivia (left) and his late mother Leonne (right). Picture: Instagram

Richard E Grant talks Star Wars, Barbra Streisand and singing with Kate Garraway

"Do I feel sadness that she has died? I feel resignation more than anything. But most of all gratitude for having given me life."

Last year Richard E Grant appeared on Desert Island Discs and revealed more about his difficult childhood with his mother.

"I inadvertently witnessed my mother bonking my father’s best friend on the front seat of a car late one evening.

"We were coming back from a cricket match and I was obviously asleep on the back seat and then woke up to the rhythmic movements of the car, which is something that you can well imagine! 

"I tried God and got no response. I obviously couldn’t tell my father or my mother or my friends, so to try to understand what had happened I started keeping a diary.

"And it’s continued to be something I’ve done every day to make sense of the world that I live in."

Discussing his father's alcoholism in 2007, Grant revealed his father once tried to shoot him.

Discussing his father's alcoholism in 2007, Grant revealed his father once tried to shoot him.
Discussing his father's alcoholism in 2007, Grant revealed his father once tried to shoot him. Picture: Getty

He told the Daily Mail: "There was a lot of pressure on me. I ended up parenting my parent, so I was forced to grow up before my time."

On the night his father tried to shoot him, Grant recalled: "The bullet whistled past my head. Luckily, he then passed out. He didn't remember it the next day." 

His father Henrik died of cancer in 1981 and Richard and his mother Leonne were estranged for many years before reconciling in the years before her death.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Keanu Reeves is back in business with his rock band Dogstar.

Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar announce first new album in 23 years alongside tour

Back to the Future The Musical cast

Back to the Future The Musical: Go backstage with Doc and Marty at the hit West End show

Bruce Willis' wife has shared a throwback video of Bruce Willis and his youngest children visiting the Die Hard set in 2018.

Bruce Willis' wife shares video of family's visit to Die Hard set amidst actor's battle with dementia
Renee Zellweger and her partner Ant Anstead

Bridget Jones star Renee Zellweger 'engaged' to British TV presenter boyfriend

The Bodyguard 2: Meghan Markle and Princess Diana

The Bodyguard 2: Meghan Markle tipped for Whitney role once offered to Princess Diana

More on Smooth

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett: The beautiful friendship of an unlikely music duo

Music

Singer Tony Bennett.

Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies, aged 96

Music

Boney M's Liz Mitchell was involved in a car crash

Boney M singer Liz Mitchell injured in car crash in Cambridgeshire

Music

Rod Stewart and his large family reunited

Rod Stewart poses for rare family holiday photo with his kids, ranging from ages 12 to 43

Rod Stewart

Simon and Garfunkel

The Story of... 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' by Simon & Garfunkel

Song Facts

Jimmy Cliff, Bob Marley and Ali Campbell

The 50 greatest reggae songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

Elvis and Gladys

Who was Elvis Presley's mother Gladys? The heartbreaking story behind her life and death

Simon Cowell 'performs' on AGT

Simon Cowell finally sang on the Got Talent stage and he was incredible

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009

Who are Michael Jackson's kids Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Aretha Franklin and her son Kecalf

How many children did Aretha Franklin have and where are they now?

Elton John and David Furnish are proud fathers of Zachary, 8, and Elijah, 6.

Elton John's husband and children: Inside their family life and incredible love story

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother