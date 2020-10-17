Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Who is HRVY? Age, height, real name and girlfriend revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2020: HRVY. Picture: BBC

By Rory O'Connor

The brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing will return to screens later this year. But who is contestant HRVY?

The 18th series of the award-winning entertainment show will put the sparkle back into Saturday and Sunday nights this autumn... but who is HRVY and what are his odds of winning?

HRVY was the eleventh celebrity contestant confirmed for the brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Here's everything you need to know about the singer: