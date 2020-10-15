Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara: Her age, height, husband and wedding revealed

Who is Janette Manrara?

Janette Manrara is an American professional dancer and choreographer from Miami, Florida.

Originally a Salsa dancer, having learned from her Cuban family, she later formally studied dance from the age of 19.

She became known for her appearances on the US TV series So You Think You Can Dance. She originally auditioned in the fourth season but failed to make it through to the top 20. She auditioned again in season 5, and made it through to the top 20, but was eliminated during week 7.

In 2013, she joined Strictly Come Dancing as a professional dancer. Her best result so far was coming 5th with Jake Wood in 2014.