Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara: Her age, height, husband and wedding revealed

15 October 2020, 17:50

Janette Manrara
Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Strictly Come Dancing is back once again for another thrilling series in 2020!

Janette Manrara is one of the many returning Strictly professional dancers, and here is a handy guide to the talented star.

  1. Who is Janette Manrara?

    Janette Manrara is an American professional dancer and choreographer from Miami, Florida.

    Originally a Salsa dancer, having learned from her Cuban family, she later formally studied dance from the age of 19.

    She became known for her appearances on the US TV series So You Think You Can Dance. She originally auditioned in the fourth season but failed to make it through to the top 20. She auditioned again in season 5, and made it through to the top 20, but was eliminated during week 7.

    In 2013, she joined Strictly Come Dancing as a professional dancer. Her best result so far was coming 5th with Jake Wood in 2014.

  2. Janette Manrara height: How tall is she?

    Janette Manrara is 5ft tall (152.4cm).

    On Twitter, she has spoken of her small stature, saying that she is "very very small!".

  3. Janette Manrara age: How old is she?

    Janette Manrara was born on November 16, 1983.

    She will celebrate her 37th birthday in 2020.

  4. Janette Manrara husband and wedding: Who is she married to?

    In 2015, Janette became engaged to her longtime partner and Strictly co-star, Aljaž Skorjanec.

    They were married on July 15, 2017.

    In fact, they had THREE wedding! She told OK! magazine: "The main reason is because our grandmas can’t travel. None of them can fly eight or nine hours, so this way they get to see us getting married."

    "It was the happiest two weeks of our lives. To say we got to walk down the aisle, exchange our vows and celebrate our marriage three times is really nice. Most people only have the one day. We would do it all again - all three weddings were just perfect."

