Frankie Valli breaks silence after concern around recent viral lip-syncing concerts. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Frankie Valli is nothing short of a bonafide music legend, having been singing on stage for over seven decades.

But recent videos of him performing in concert have sparked major concern amongst his fanbase and beyond.

At 90 years of age, Frankie is looking more frail and isn't singing live, which is fairly evident from his lip-syncing being often out of sync.

The videos of him miming to his most famous songs have gone viral on social media this week, with many either mocking the singer or being vocal about their concern.

There was a belief that Valli was being forced to perform against his will, due to exhausted appearance and discombobulated nature.

Now Frankie has broken his silence in a statement with People magazine, saying: "Nobody has ever made me do anything I didn’t want to do."

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons performing on stage earlier this year. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

"I know there has been a lot of stuff on the internet about me lately so I wanted to clear the air," Valli's statement began.

"I am blessed to be 90 years old and still be doing what I love to do and as long as I am able, and audiences want to come see me, I am going to be out there performing as I always.

"I absolutely love what I do. And I know we put on a great show because our fans are still coming out in force and the show still rocks."

Valli added: "How do we do the show?! The Four Seasons sound was always about layering vocals and instruments.

"We use our 60 years of experience so we sound like the records. I sing, I have singers who sing, great arrangements….everything."

"I get a chuckle from the comments wondering if someone forcing me to go on stage. Nobody has ever made me do anything I didn’t want to do."

"I plan to be doing shows as long as I can, delivering that great Four Seasons sound," the statement concludes.

"Like that line in Jersey Boys, I’m like that bunny on TV, that just keeps going and going and going. Chasing the music."

The star, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday, has been keeping extremely active when it comes to performing, with a tour scheduled until April next year having completed a handful of Las Vegas residencies recently.

Valli's has had a rough ride in terms of his personal life at the same time, after filing a restraining order against his son Francesco.

In happier circumstances however, Frankie married CBS marketing executive Jackie Jacobs in June 2023, in what is his fourth marriage.