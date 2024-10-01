Frankie Valli breaks silence after concern around recent viral lip-syncing concerts

1 October 2024, 11:11 | Updated: 1 October 2024, 11:19

Frankie Valli breaks silence after concern around recent viral lip-syncing concerts
Frankie Valli breaks silence after concern around recent viral lip-syncing concerts. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's sparked huge concern.

Frankie Valli is nothing short of a bonafide music legend, having been singing on stage for over seven decades.

But recent videos of him performing in concert have sparked major concern amongst his fanbase and beyond.

At 90 years of age, Frankie is looking more frail and isn't singing live, which is fairly evident from his lip-syncing being often out of sync.

The videos of him miming to his most famous songs have gone viral on social media this week, with many either mocking the singer or being vocal about their concern.

There was a belief that Valli was being forced to perform against his will, due to exhausted appearance and discombobulated nature.

Now Frankie has broken his silence in a statement with People magazine, saying: "Nobody has ever made me do anything I didn’t want to do."

Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons performing on stage earlier this year. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons performing on stage earlier this year. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

"I know there has been a lot of stuff on the internet about me lately so I wanted to clear the air," Valli's statement began.

"I am blessed to be 90 years old and still be doing what I love to do and as long as I am able, and audiences want to come see me, I am going to be out there performing as I always.

"I absolutely love what I do. And I know we put on a great show because our fans are still coming out in force and the show still rocks."

Valli added: "How do we do the show?! The Four Seasons sound was always about layering vocals and instruments.

"We use our 60 years of experience so we sound like the records. I sing, I have singers who sing, great arrangements….everything."

"I get a chuckle from the comments wondering if someone forcing me to go on stage. Nobody has ever made me do anything I didn’t want to do."

Is Frankie Valli Okay?

"I plan to be doing shows as long as I can, delivering that great Four Seasons sound," the statement concludes.

"Like that line in Jersey Boys, I’m like that bunny on TV, that just keeps going and going and going. Chasing the music."

The star, who recently celebrated his 90th birthday, has been keeping extremely active when it comes to performing, with a tour scheduled until April next year having completed a handful of Las Vegas residencies recently.

Valli's has had a rough ride in terms of his personal life at the same time, after filing a restraining order against his son Francesco.

In happier circumstances however, Frankie married CBS marketing executive Jackie Jacobs in June 2023, in what is his fourth marriage.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kris Kristofferson said his friend Sinead O'Connor was "synonymous with courage and integrity", so wrote a powerful song about her standing up against the world's injustices.

‘Sister Sinead’: The heartfelt song Kris Kristofferson wrote for Sinead O’Connor after she was booed off stage
Marti Pellow of Wet Wet Wet - Love is All Around

Wet Wet Wet's Marti Pellow celebrates 'Love Is All Around' with 30th anniversary tour

In a recent interview, Spandau Ballet bassist Martin Kemp admitted that that touring with the band again would make him "physically sick".

Martin Kemp says touring with Spandau Ballet now would make him 'physically sick'

Spandau Ballet

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea have been married since 1989

Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea's 40-year romance, and their secret to long-lasting love

The music world has paid tribute to the late legend, Kris Kristofferson.

Kris Kristofferson: Tributes pour in from Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton and more

Country

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

Barry Gibb paid homage to his beautiful wife Linda Gray, calling her "a very, very special person".

Barry Gibb reveals his secret behind 54-year marriage to "special" wife Linda

Barry Gibb

Linda McCartney in the early 1970s

Linda McCartney facts: Songs, activism, family, vegetarianism, marriages and death of the Wings star revealed

Fact Profiles

Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon were the legendary rock band Queen. But who are their children? (Photo by Kent Gavin/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

How many children do Queen have, and who are they?

Queen

Michael Bublé and Barbra Streisand sizzled on their sumptuous duet of a Frank Sinatra classic in 2014.

When Michael Bublé and Barbra Streisand sizzled on duet of a Frank Sinatra classic

Barbra Streisand

Miley Cyrus 'responds' to Bruno Mars in her new song 'Flowers'

Why Miley Cyrus' song 'Flowers' is a response to Bruno Mars' 'When I Was Your Man' 10 years later

Bruno Mars

Who is in the Jackson family

The Jackson family tree explained: Who's who and how many members are there?

Michael Jackson