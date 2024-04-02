Michael Bolton shares health update following brain tumour surgery

2 April 2024, 16:21

Michael Bolton underwent surgery to remove a brain tumour at the end of 2023, and has now posted an update on his recovery.
Michael Bolton underwent surgery to remove a brain tumour at the end of 2023, and has now posted an update on his recovery. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The news came as a major shock.

Before the Christmas holidays, crooner Michael Bolton revealed to his fans that he was undergoing surgery after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

In January 2024, he posted a message on his social media channels confirming that surgery had already taken place and was deemed a success.

"Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumour, which required immediate surgery," he wrote on Instagram.

"Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family."

His health issues meant that Bolton had to cancel a series of concerts in order to recuperate, understandably.

But in the first news we've had since the 'Can I Touch You... There?' singer underwent the operation to remove the tumour, Michael has taken to Instagram to alleviate his fan's fears.

"Hi everyone, just a quick update that I am healing well and doing better every day", the post begins.

"I've been enjoying the company of my daughters and grandkids during this time at home, and practicing putting on my green whenever it's not raining!"

Evidently in good spirits, Michael thanked his fans for their continued support throughout this difficult period, signing off his message with lyrics from his 1991 hit 'Time, Love and Tenderness'.

"Thank you for all the kind messages and I hope to see you very soon!! MB ... with lots of time, love and tenderness".

Michael Bolton performing live in 2023. (Photo by Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images)
Michael Bolton performing live in 2023. (Photo by Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

His fans gushed after reading the update, commenting on the post with hundreds of blessings and well-wishes.

One fan wrote "This is the best Easter message ever!!!! So happy to read this!!!!", whilst another commented "Thanks for the update MB 🙏🏼 We're so happy to hear your getting better everyday ❤️ We've been praying for your full recovery."

A third replied: "That's wonderful news, thank you so much! Please do everything that helps you heal and take your time to recover completely. All together we're holding on and we won't let go."

Clearly disgruntled by having to cancel his February 2024 shows in the first place, Michael said at the time: "It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon."

With Bolton firmly on the road to a full recovery, by the sounds of his message, it may very well mean he'll return to the UK for his scheduled 'One Night Only' show on 25th July 2024 at The O2 in London alongside special guest Bonnie Tyler.

