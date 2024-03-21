Terence Trent D'Arby announces first UK show in 20 years

Sananda Maitreya (Terence Trent D’Arby) – South Side Run trailer

By Mayer Nissim

Sananda Maitreya AKA Terence Trent D'Arby is coming to the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The singer once known as Terence Trent D'Arby, who changed his name to Sananda Maitreya over two decades ago, will play an incredibly rare UK show this summer.

Sananda is one of a number of massive names announced for the Love Supreme Jazz Festival.

The event takes place at Glynde Place in East Sussex from July 5 to 7, with Sananda's performance on July 6 being not just his sole UK show of 2024, but also his first show here for over 20 years.

Other artists on the bill for the festival include Chaka Khan, Olivia Dean, Dionne Warwick, Joss Stone, Kool & The Gang and many, many more.

Tickets for Love Supreme Jazz Festival are on sale now and start at £72, with day, weekend, camping and other tickets available.

Sananda Maitreya. Picture: Baxter PR

“I've invested a lot in English culture and English culture has of course given me a tremendous amount of inspiration," said Sandara.

"There was the consideration that, until the UK scene was ready to fully acknowledge me and the reality that I have existed in since the mid-'90s, that there was no point in me returning."

He added: "But the time is right and I am happy to return and I'm excited about bringing my music and my new songs to a live audience.

Sananda Maitreya - The Birthday Song! (Official Music Video)

"And I'm also excited about my new work The Pegasus Project: Pegasus & The Swan which will be released later on this year. See you at Love Supreme, even if we have to take the last Coltrane to get there!!"

On changing his name legally in October 2001, Sananda said: "Terence Trent D'Arby was dead. He watched his suffering as he died a noble death.

"After intense pain I meditated for a new spirit, a new will, a new identity."