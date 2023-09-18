Texas announce massive UK arena best-of tour: Dates, venues and tickets

Sharleen Spiteri attends Elle Awards

By Mayer Nissim

Texas celebrates 35 years in the music industry with a new best-of tour.

Texas has been releasing music for a whopping 35 years, since all the way back in 1989 with the single 'I Don't Want a Lover' and its parent album Southside.

Sharleen Spiteri's band celebrated that milestone in the summer with the release of The Very Best of 1989–2023, which was packed with hits from across their career plus two new songs 'After All' and 'Keep on Talking'.

Next year the group take their massive decades-spanning hits on tour, and have now announced a UK leg of their global jaunt.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday, September 22 at 10am. A pre-sale starts on Wednesday, September 20 at 10am.

The full tour dates are as follows:

September 6 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

September 7 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

September 10 – Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre

September 11 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff

September 13 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham

September 14 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

The last studio album from Texas was 2021's Hi, which featured collaborations with Clare Grogan, Richard Hawley, and the Wu-Tang Clan.

The group played a career-spanning set at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival, appearing on the Pyramid Stage on Friday afternoon.

Around a decade ago when the band were celebrating their 25th anniversary, Sharleen told Smooth Radio: "We're very conscious that Texas was our dream – it was the one thing that we all wanted to do.

Texas - Say What You Want (Official Video)

"It was the thing that would allow us to have the lifestyle that we have whilst doing something that we absolutely love and adore, so we’re very protective of it. We just won't compromise on it, we just won't do it.

"Sometimes that gets you a bit of a reputation for being a pain in the backside but I don't really care about that.

"I'd rather be known as a pain in the backside than somebody who is willing to sell themselves short."