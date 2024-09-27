UB40 featuring Ali Campbell announce intimate UK concerts: Dates, venues and ticket details revealed

27 September 2024, 06:00

The undisputed kings of UK reggae have announced two extra special intimate concerts for the tail end of 2024.
The undisputed kings of UK reggae have announced two extra special intimate concerts for the tail end of 2024. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

UB40 and Ali Campbell are getting 'up close and personal'.

That's because the reggae icons have just announced two extra special intimate concerts for the tail end of this year.

You can't doubt UB40's iconic status, having won numerous accolades over the years such as an Ivor Novello, various Grammy and Brit Award nominations, as well as a recent induction into the Music Walk of Fame on Camden High Street.

It's safe to say, that Ali Campbell and the band have made an indelible mark on bringing reggae music to the masses.

They're the undisputed kings of UK reggae, having sold over 70 million records worldwide, including over 50 hits in the UK alone.

Now to celebrate their incredible legacy, the 'Red Red Wine' legends are playing their most intimate concerts in decades.

UB40 and Ali Campbell have announced two 'up close and personal' shows on 3rd December at London’s Eventim Apollo, and 5th December at Wolverhampton Civic Hall.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell announce intimate UK concerts
UB40 featuring Ali Campbell announce intimate UK concerts. Picture: UB40 featuring Ali Campbell

The two concerts are a world away from the countless arena shows they've played over the years, in what promises to be a unique treat for their dedicated fans.

On the shows, Ali Campbell says: "We love doing these intimate shows, it’s always such a great atmosphere.

"This is the perfect way to end the year of fantastic shows we’ve had all around the globe. Big love, Ali x"

With perennial hits such as 'Cherry Oh Baby', 'Many Rivers to Cross', 'Kingston Town', '(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You', 'I Got You Babe', and of course, 'Red Red Wine', these pair of shows are a must for long-term admirers of UB40.

UB40 - Red Red Wine (Official Video HD Remastered)

Full dates and venues for the UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell intimate concerts are below:

3rd December 2024 - London Eventim Apollo

5th December 2024 - Wolverhampton Civic Hall

