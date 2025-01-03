The Osmonds star Wayne Osmond dies, aged 73

3 January 2025, 10:00

Wayne Osmond has died at the age of 73.
Wayne Osmond has died at the age of 73. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Wayne performed with The Osmonds from 1958 to 2007.

Wayne Osmond, one of The Osmonds' singers and guitarists, has died at the age of 73.

The sibling group star’s death was confirmed by his family on Thursday, January 2, via social media.

Taking to Facebook, Wayne’s daughter Amy Cook penned: “Wayne Osmond, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully last night surrounded by his loving wife and five children.

“His legacy of faith, music, love and laughter will have influenced the lives of many people around the world,” Amy’s statement continued.

She added: “He would want everyone to know that the gospel of Jesus Christ is true, that families are forever, and that banana splits are the best dessert. We love him and will miss him dearly.”

Amy went on to remember her father as a “twin” who she shared through life. “I am grateful for the incredible memories. I am grateful for his strength, loyalty to our family, incredible talent and energy, and most of all, his love,” she also shared.

The singer and guitarist’s brothers Donny and Jay also paid tribute to his brother via social media, with Jay writing: “A true legend has left the Earth. My heart is deeply saddened for the loss of my brother Wayne...

“Throughout my life I have always felt most connected to Wayne out of all of my siblings. He was my roommate and my confidant over the decades.”

Wayne Osmond was one of the Osmond family band’s founding members, who with his brothers Jay, Alan, and Merrill began performing as a barbershop quartet in their hometown of Ogden, Utah in 1958.

Years of success followed for the band, in which Wayne played guitar as well as sang, as they went from performing at local venues to being signed and selling millions of records worldwide.

The Osmond boys smiling in 1974.
The Osmonds in 1974. Picture: Getty

Following the addition of younger brothers Donny and Jimmy to the band in the 1960s, the 70s saw further success for the group as well as the success of Donny and the brothers’ only sister Marie’s duet act and variety show.

Among some of The Osmonds’ top singles were ‘Crazy Horses’, ‘One Bad Apple’ and ‘Let Me In’.

Crazy Horses

In 2003, Wayne and the rest of the Osmond Family received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in recognition of their amazing contribution to the entertainment industry in the late 20th century.

In 2007, Wayne announced he would no longer be performing with his brothers due to health issues.

