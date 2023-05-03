James, Viscount Severn facts: Royal's age, parents, titles and more revealed

3 May 2023, 16:11

James in 2020
James in 2020. Picture: Getty

James, Viscount Severn, was the youngest of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren.

The son of Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh, James is 14th in line to the British throne.

Here are all the main facts about the young member of the Royal Family:

  1. How old is James, Viscount Severn?

    Earl & Countess of Wessex With Their Baby Son in 2007
    Earl & Countess of Wessex With Their Baby Son in 2007. Picture: Getty

    Viscount Severn was born on December 17, 2007, at Frimley Park Hospital in Frimley, Surrey.

    He celebrated his 15th birthday in 2022.

    His full name is James Alexander Philip Theo Mountbatten-Windsor, Viscount Severn.

  2. What are his titles and what does Viscount Severn mean?

    The Wessex family in 2020
    The Wessex family in 2020. Picture: Getty

    James is styled as Viscount Severn.

    The title Viscount Severn acknowledges the Welsh roots of his mother's family: the River Severn in Wales.

    When his parents married, Buckingham Palace announced that their children would be styled as the children of an earl, rather than as prince or princess.

    In 2020, the Countess of Wessex and Forfar stated that James and his sister Louise retained their royal titles and styles, and will make a choice on whether to use it when they each turn 18.

Royal Family Members

See more Royal Family Members

Prince Charles

Princess Anne

Prince William

Duchess of Cambridge

Prince Harry

Meghan Markle

More from the Royal Family

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice facts: Royal's age, husband, parents, job and net worth revealed

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2022

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi facts: Princess Beatrice husband's age, children, net worth and more revealed
Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie facts: Royal's age, husband, children, parents and net worth revealed

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie

Jack Brooksbank facts: Royal's age, parents, net worth, and relationship with Princess Eugenie revealed
Sarah Ferguson in 2010

Sarah Ferguson facts: Royal's age, husband, children and net worth revealed