James, Viscount Severn facts: Royal's age, parents, titles and more revealed

3 May 2023, 16:11
James, Viscount Severn, was the youngest of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren.
The son of Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh, James is 14th in line to the British throne.
Here are all the main facts about the young member of the Royal Family:
Viscount Severn was born on December 17, 2007, at Frimley Park Hospital in Frimley, Surrey.
He celebrated his 15th birthday in 2022.
His full name is James Alexander Philip Theo Mountbatten-Windsor, Viscount Severn.
James is styled as Viscount Severn.
The title Viscount Severn acknowledges the Welsh roots of his mother's family: the River Severn in Wales.
When his parents married, Buckingham Palace announced that their children would be styled as the children of an earl, rather than as prince or princess.
In 2020, the Countess of Wessex and Forfar stated that James and his sister Louise retained their royal titles and styles, and will make a choice on whether to use it when they each turn 18.