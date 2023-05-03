James, Viscount Severn facts: Royal's age, parents, titles and more revealed

Viscount Severn was born on December 17, 2007, at Frimley Park Hospital in Frimley, Surrey.

What are his titles and what does Viscount Severn mean?

The Wessex family in 2020. Picture: Getty

James is styled as Viscount Severn.

The title Viscount Severn acknowledges the Welsh roots of his mother's family: the River Severn in Wales.

When his parents married, Buckingham Palace announced that their children would be styled as the children of an earl, rather than as prince or princess.

In 2020, the Countess of Wessex and Forfar stated that James and his sister Louise retained their royal titles and styles, and will make a choice on whether to use it when they each turn 18.