Sophie Rhys-Jones facts: Countess of Wessex's age, children, family and career revealed

15 April 2021, 16:04

The Countess Of Wessex
The Countess Of Wessex. Picture: Getty

Sophie, Countess of Wessex married into the Royal Family with her wedding to Prince Edwarrd in 1999.

Since then, former businesswoman Sophie has become one of the hardest-working royals, regularly fulfilling engagements for the Queen around the UK and overseas.

But how did Sophie meet Edward and who are her children? Here are the important facts:

  1. How old is Sophie, Countess of Wessex and where is she from?

    Sophie Rhys-Jones in the early 1990s
    Sophie Rhys-Jones in the early 1990s. Picture: Getty

    Sophie Rhys-Jones was born in Oxford, on January 20, 1965. She celebrated her 56th birthday in 2021.

    She was born into a middle-class family. Her father, Christopher Bournes Rhys-Jones (born 1931), is a retired sales director for an importer of industrial tyres and rubber goods.

    Her mother was Mary (née O'Sullivan, 1934–2005), a charity worker and secretary.

    Sophie also has an older brother, David (born 1963).

    Her godfather is actor Thane Bettany, her father's stepbrother, and the father of actor Paul Bettany.

  2. How did she meet Prince Edward and when did they marry?

    Prince Edward And The Countess Of Wessex with baby James in 2007
    Prince Edward And The Countess Of Wessex with baby James in 2007. Picture: Getty

    While working at Smooth's sister station Capital in 1987, Sophie met Prince Edward, the youngest son of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, when he was dating her friend.

    She later met Edward again at a charity event in 1993, and the two began a relationship. Their engagement was announced in January 1999.

    Edward proposed to Sophie with an engagement ring worth an estimated £105,000.

    The wedding took place on June 19, 1999, at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. This was a break from the weddings of Edward's older siblings, which were large events at Westminster Abbey or St Paul's Cathedral.

    Upon their marriage, Prince Edward was created a hereditary peer as Earl of Wessex, with Sophie becoming a Countess.

    The family live at Bagshot Park in Surrey, while their office and official London residence is based at Buckingham Palace.

  3. Who are Sophie and Edward's children?

    Prince Edward with his family
    Prince Edward with his family. Picture: Getty

    Edward and Sophie's children are styled as the children of an Earl, rather than as prince/ss and royal highness.

    The couple have two children: Lady Louise Windsor, born November 8, 2003, and James, Viscount Severn, born December 17, 2007.

    Lady Louise is now 17 years old and was a bridesmaid at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011. She was born with esotropia, and underwent an operation in an unsuccessful attempt to correct the problem in January 2006. However, she had further treatment in 2013 that corrected her vision.

    James is now aged 13 and currently attends Eagle House School, a coeducational school near Sandhurst in Berkshire.

  4. What does Sophie, Countess of Wessex do?

    Sophie and the Queen in 2008
    Sophie and the Queen in 2008. Picture: Getty

    Before becoming a member of the royal family, Sophie first trained as a secretary. She then began working in public relations, representing firms across the UK, Switzerland, and Australia before opening her own agency in 1996.

    In 2002, Sophie closed her business interests and began full-time work as a member of the royal family. She is now the patron of over 70 charities and organisations, including Childline and the London College of Fashion.

    Sophie does over 200 royal engagements each year, including visits to schools, universities, and military bases.

    Her charity work usually revolves around people with disabilities, women's rights, avoidable blindness, and agriculture.

More from the Royal Family

Prince Edward in 2017

Prince Edward facts: Earl of Wessex's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed
The 73-year love story of Prince Philip and Her Majesty The Queen is one that will be remembered forever. Pictured left, in 1947 and right, in 2007.

When the Queen met Prince Philip: A royal love story in their own words
Prince Philip

Prince Philip facts: The Duke of Edinburgh's marriage, children, parents and life explained
Prince Philip has passed away

Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh has died, aged 99

New unseen footage of the pair relaxing in New Zealand on Christmas day just months after the Queen's coronation gives an incredible insight into the monarch's private life.

Unseen private scenes of a young Queen and Prince Philip larking around in home video footage

More on Smooth

Bee Gees (L to R) Robin, Barry and Maurice Gibb are renowned as one of the most successful singer-songwriting groups of the 20th century.

Bee Gees facts: Gibb brothers' wives, nationality, band name meaning and more revealed

Bee Gees

George Michael's best songs

George Michael's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

George Michael

According to successful record producer Gary Barlow you only need one thing to write good music – and it's surprisingly simple.

Gary Barlow shares the secret to writing good music – and it’s surprisingly simple

Take That

John Travolta shares tribute to late son Jett on social media

John Travolta shares moving tribute to late son Jett on his 29th birthday

TV & Film

Adele's Someone Like You was a massive hit in 2011

The Story of... 'Someone Like You' by Adele

The Story of...

Soft Cell are reuniting for a new album

Soft Cell reunite to record first new album in 20 years

Music