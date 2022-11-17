ABBA Voyage live show will be extended until late 2023 - all the ticket info

ABBA Voyage begins in 2022. Picture: ABBA Voyage

By Tom Eames

The ABBA ‘Voyage’ concert event has been extended to November 2023 due to high demand from fans.

The live show - which has received universal acclaim - takes place at Queen Elizabeth’s Olympic Park in London, and features avatar versions of ABBA.

ABBA Voyage launched back in May, and won instant plaudits from critics and fans alike thanks to the lifelike depictions of the 'ABBA-tars', which were created using motion capture technology from the real musicians.

At the premiere, it was the first time in 36 years that Benny Andersson, Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Björn Ulvaeus were seen as a group together in public.

The show was originally scheduled to run until December 2022, but was later extended to May 2023.

The 90-minute show runs seven times a week.

Smooth Radio's very own Paul Phear was in attendance at the premiere, and was wowed by the spectacle. He said at the time:

"There should be an announcement as you enter the new ABBA Arena in Stratford.. “ladies and gentlemen we will soon be landing in 1979 so please turn back your watches 43 years. Fasten your seatbelt and enjoy the ride”. Because however they’ve done it, and like a magician’s illusion it’s probably best not to know, the greatest pop band are back and in their prime.

ABBA Voyage. Picture: Johan Persson

"Of course we know it’s not ‘them’ IRL (in real life) but they really do seem to exist IVRL (in virtual real life) occupying the space, interacting with each other and the audience. Technically it’s miraculous. Add to the mix a live ten-piece band, a mobile light show that fills the arena, huge HD concert-style video screens, hundreds of high-quality sound speakers around the auditorium and, well, my my how can you resist it?

"And I haven’t even mentioned the songs yet. 100 minutes of just about every hit you’d list as essential, some fan favourites and 'Don’t Let Me Down' and 'I Still Have Faith in You' from last year's Voyage album. There are a couple of animated cartoon sequences that are, like in every live show, a bit of a lull (time to visit the bar) but very soon the avalanche of perfect pop sweeps everyone up and out of their seats.

"Cast any doubt aside, this is an absurdly enjoyable and emotional reunion with the way they were then and if you were lucky enough to be alive in 1979, yourself."