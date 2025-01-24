Diana Ross announces 2025 UK tour – tickets, dates, venues and more

Diana Ross will tour the UK in 2025. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Motown Queen will be touring the UK for the first time since 2022.

Diana Ross is returning to tour the UK in 2025.

The legendary 80-year-old singer, songwriter and actress announced today (January 24) that she will be bringing A Symphonic Celebration tour to seven locations across the UK this year.

The 'Chain Reaction' star will visit Birmingham, Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool and London in June and July 2025, supported by The Hallé, Royal Scottish National and Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestras.

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday, January 31.

What are Diana Ross' 2025 A Symphonic Celebration UK tour dates, venues and orchestras?

Birmingham BP Pulse Live – Sunday, June 22 (The Hallé)

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena – Monday, June 23 (The Hallé)

Glasgow OVO Hydro – Wednesday, June 25 (Royal Scottish National Orchestra)

Manchester Co-Op Live – Thursday, June 26 (The Hallé)

Leeds First Direct Arena – Saturday, June 28 (The Hallé)

Liverpool M&S Bank Arena – Monday, June 30 (The Hallé)

London The O2 – Wednesday, July 2 (Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra)

Diana Ross will tour the UK in June and July 2025. Picture: Diana Ross PR

Diana last performed in the UK in October 2023 as part of her The Music Legacy world tour.

Then, Diana performed two shows – both at London’s Royal Albert Hall – to sold-out crowds of fans on Saturday and Sunday October 14-15.

Earlier this month, The Supremes singer announced US dates for her Celebrating Timeless Classics tour.

Starting on Valentine’s Day in Highland, California, Diana will then be travelling to perform on February 28 and March 1 in New York, and will play a show on March 21 in Hollywood, Florida.

Diana last performed in the UK in 2023. Picture: Getty

Prior to her London-based 2023 shows, the ‘I’m Coming Out’ singer last toured around the UK in 2022, following the release of her 25th studio album Thank You in November 2021.

This tour saw her visit Cardiff, Manchester, Leeds, Glasgow, Liverpool, Birmingham, Lytham St Annes and London.

She also performed at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee concert in June 2022, and headlined the Pyramid Stage as Glastonbury’s legendary performer that same month.

Diana Ross: Her Life, Love and Legacy trailer 2019

After rising to success in her 20s as part of one of Motown Records and music history’s most successful groups, The Supremes, in the 1960s, Diana Ross embarked upon a solo career in 1970.

Much-loved albums such as 1980s Diana, 1984’s Swept Away and 1991’s The Force Behind the Power followed, as well as many tours across the US, UK and other destinations worldwide.

The singer’s release of Thank You in 2021 marked her first original material release of the 21st century, and songs including its title track ‘Thank You’ and her later 2022 single ‘Turn Up the Sunshine’ with Tame Impala have proven she’s still in the business of making hits 60 years on from her first musical releases.

We can't wait to see Diana in the UK again! Picture: Getty

Diana's 2025 UK tour is sure to see her revisit all of her most loved material as she performs to fans across the country this summer.

A Symphonic Celebration marks the first time the singer will be joined on tour by the grandeur of an orchestra to celebrate great soul, jazz, rock, pop and more.

Diana's Symphonic Celebration show will also be the opening headline performance at this year's Henley Festival on Thursday, July 9.

For details on how to buy tickets for Diana Ross' A Symphonic Celebration 2025 UK tour, visit: aegpresents.co.uk/event/diana-ross/