Diana Ross and Pet Shop Boys take the final day of Glastonbury by storm with hits-laden sets

27 June 2022, 11:32 | Updated: 27 June 2022, 11:51

By Mayer Nissim

After Paul McCartney owned Saturday night, a couple more legends roll back the years at Glastonbury,

The likes of Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish won rave reviews for their stunning sets at Glastonbury – back after a two-year break because of COVID-19 – but it wasn't just the new generation who impressed over the weekend.

Paul McCartney closed the Pyramid Stage with a career-spanning set on Saturday night, introducing special guests Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen – as well as singing a virtual duet with his late Beatles bandmate John Lennon.

On Sunday, Diana Ross played the traditional Legend's Slot on the main stage, walking in the footsteps of Lionel Richie, Kylie Minogue, Neil Diamond, Leonard Cohen and Dolly Parton.

And the Other Stage was headlined by Pet Shop Boys, with Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe bringing their greatest hits tour to Worthy Farm.

Ross opened with her massive 1980 disco smash 'I'm Coming Out', written by Chic's Bernard Edwards and Nile Rodgers, before playing a mix of her solo songs, covers and tracks by her former group The Supremes.

Diana Ross on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2022
Diana Ross on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2022. Picture: Getty Images

She included a trio of songs from her recent comeback album Thank You, and closed the set with a storming rendition of Gloria Gaynor's 'I Will Survive'.

The full Diana Ross setlist was as follows:

  1. I'm Coming Out
  2. More Today Than Yesterday
  3. My World Is Empty Without You
  4. Baby Love
  5. Stop! In the Name of Love
  6. You Can't Hurry Love
  7. Chain Reaction
  8. Thank You
  9. Tomorrow
  10. If the World Just Danced
  11. I'm Still Waiting
  12. Upside Down
  13. Love Hangover / Take Me Higher / Ease on Down the Road
  14. Why Do Fools Fall In Love
  15. Theme From Mahogany (Do You Know Where You're Going To)
  16. Ain't No Mountain High Enough
  17. I Will Survive

The Pet Shop Boys set had an inauspicious start when Chris Lowe started off the concert behind the screens due to technical difficulties.

Neil Tennant was undeterred though, and powered through a clutch of hits, starting with 'Suburbia'.

After a few songs, Tennant told the crowd "The other one will reveal himself shortly" and Chris finally emerged during 'Left to my Own Devices'.

Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander joined the group for a rendition of their collaboration 'Dreamland', taken from their last album Hotspot.

Pet Shop Boys' Neil Tennant at Glastonbury 2022
Pet Shop Boys' Neil Tennant at Glastonbury 2022. Picture: Getty Images

After closing their main set with 'It's A Sin', Chris and Neil returned for an encore of 'West End Girls' and 'Being Boring', dedicating their set the the victims of the recent shooting at Oslo Pride.

The full Pet Shop Boys setlist was as follows:

  1. Suburbia
  2. Can You Forgive Her?
  3. Opportunities (Let's Make Lots of Money)
  4. Where The Streets Have No Name (I Can't Take My Eyes Off You)
  5. Rent
  6. I Don't Know What You Want but I Can't Give It Any More
  7. So Hard
  8. Left to My Own Devices
  9. Domino Dancing
  10. Love Comes Quickly
  11. Losing My Mind
  12. You Were Always on My Mind
  13. Dreamland
  14. Heart
  15. It's Alright
  16. Vocal
  17. Go West
  18. It's a Sin
  19. West End Girls
  20. Being Boring

