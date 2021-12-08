Ed Sheeran "almost killed" Elton John while filming their new Christmas single - video

Ed Sheeran confessed he "almost killed" Sir Elton John on set. Picture: Ed Sheeran/Twitter/Instagram

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

It seems Sir Elton had a brush with death during the filming of his new Christmas single.

Coming together with Ed Sheeran for their simply and sweetly titled Christmas track 'Merry Christmas', the outcome may've not been quite as merry for Elton John.

Sheeran revealed in a recent interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe that he "almost killed" he friend and collaborator Sir Elton.

The 'Bad Habits' star admitted to accidentally punting a weighty golden bell in the direction of the music icon, which only acutely missed his noggin.

The music legend may have not have seen his latest single reach the No.1 spot in the UK charts, which it is tipped to achieve this week.

"I almost killed him with a bell on the video" confessed Sheeran.

“I’m dressed up as a sort of sexy Santa Claus and I kick a present, but the present had a big metal bell on top of it."

"I showed him the footage of it today because we slowed it down, and the bell flew past his head and would have cracked him in the head."

"Oh my gosh the horror that went through my body when it was flying through the air."

Thankfully Sir Elton saw the funny side of the incident, later referring to filming the 'Merry Christmas' video as "wild".

Throughout the vid, the pair parody famous Christmas videos from the past, recreating footage from The Snowman, East 17's 'Stay Another Day', and Wham!'s 'Last Christmas'.

Elton is no stranger to festive songs, with his own 'Step Into Christmas' being widely recognised as one of the all-time great Christmas songs which has returned to the charts almost every year since its initial release in 1973.

But it took Ed some persuading to feel the festive spirit, when Elton kept calling him asking him to get involved as he revealed on The Jonathan Ross Show last month.

"I had a really, really close friend of mine pass away in March and Elton started ringing me everyday." Ed said.

"And part of me thought 'why am I pushing this off?' Tomorrow is not promised."

If it wasn't Elton suggesting they work together on a Christmas track, it's highly unlikely Sheeran would've made a Christmas song at all. At least until he was much older that is.

"I’ve always wanted to work with him and this made most sense. It is always the type of thing that I thought I would do when I was 60..." he joked.

"My manager said he would retire if I made a Christmas album!"

All profits from 'Merry Christmas' are being donated to Elton's AIDS Foundation and arts funding.