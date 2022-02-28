Elton John says he is heartbroken for Ukraine and slams Vladimir Putin at latest concert

28 February 2022, 12:16

By Mayer Nissim

A number of musicians have spoken out after Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Elton John has slammed Vladimir Putin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

At the Prudential Center, New Jersey on Friday night (February 25), Sir Elton dedicated 'Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me' to the people of Ukraine.

"Some people are appalling aren't they, absolutely appalling," added Sir Elton of Russia's president Vladimir Putin.

"There is no justification for this. Little bastard, I hate him, here we go."

The performance was Elton's latest on his final Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which has been delayed by the global pandemic, a serious fall, positive COVID-19 tests, and was almost put in jeopardy by his private jet failing at 10,000 feet.

Elton John in concert on his Farewell Tour
Elton John in concert on his Farewell Tour. Picture: Alamy

In a post on Instagram accompanied by the flag of Ukraine, Sir Elton also expressed his heartbreak at the suffering experienced following the invasion.

"For over 20 years, the Elton John AIDS Foundation has supported some of the most vulnerable people in Ukraine with access to HIV services and care, as part of our commitment to communities across Eastern Europe and Central Asia," he said.

"We are heartbroken and appalled to see this conflict unfold and our hearts are with the people of Ukraine who do not deserve to live through this nightmare.

"During these devastating times, we stand for an end to the violence and suffering in Ukraine so that life-saving services and humanitarian aid can reach those desperately in need."

Sir Elton is far from the only star to have spoken out since the invasion.

Bands like Green Day have pulled out of shows in Russia, while Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks shared a heartbreaking message after hearing from a friend of hers in Ukraine.

"At 4am this morning me and a friend sent a message to lady in Ukraine who sent us a beautiful hand painted box – to thank her again and check up on her after watching the news all night – she immediately wrote back that she was home and still fine..." Nicks wrote on Instagram.

"At 4:45am she wrote back that she was now – "just trying to escape"; that changed everything. Now I know someone, an innocent person, who is having her freedom taking from her.

"I have been crying ever since. My mom said to me after 9-11 – don't forget what your father and I were fighting for; don't forget it... (I am glad she isn't here to see this.)

"This is Hitler coming back to haunt us. In one evening – until now, an entire sovereign country has been full on invaded – how dare he.

"My heart his broken for our new friend – and for the people of Ukraine – I am so, so sorry."

