Lost Tina Turner song from Grammy-winning Private Dancer FINALLY released - listen here

Tina Turner's lost track has now been released as a single. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The rediscovered song was cut from the ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ singer’s multi-platinum album Private Dancer.

A lost Tina Turner song has finally been released for all to hear, almost two years since the death of the ‘River Deep – Mountain High’ artist.

‘Hot For You, Baby’ was canned by Tina and her record label ahead of the release of Private Dancer in May 1984.

That album – which features some of the pop, rock and soul singer’s most popular hits including ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ and ‘Better Be Good to Me’ – was Tina’s first release with Capitol Records, and went on to become a multi-platinum worldwide success.

Tina Turner - Hot For You Baby (Visualiser)

Despite this, the Tennessee-born singer’s ‘Hot For You, Baby’ recording still never saw the light of day – until now.

In order to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Tina’s most successful album, ‘Hot For You, Baby’ is finally getting its time to shine.

It is being released as a new single ahead of it featuring alongside other special features on a new five-disc deluxe edition of Private Dancer, due for release in March.

‘Hot For You, Baby’ was written by Australian singer-songwriters George Young and Harry Vanda, and was first released by ‘Love Is In The Air’s’ John Paul Young in 1979.

The mid-80s were amazing years for Tina after the release of Private Dancer in 1984. Picture: Getty

The Private Dancer 40th anniversary collection features two other previously unreleased tracks, a TV Instrumental of ‘Let’s Stay Together’ and a Dub Mix of ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’.

It also features B-sides and other rare tracks, plus live recordings from Tina’s Birmingham NEC Arena show in 1985 (featuring special guests David Bowie and Bryan Adams), and a whole disc of new live tracks from her August 1984 show at Live at Park West, Chicago.

Tina Turner passed away on May 24, 2023, aged 83, after years of fighting several health problems including high blood pressure, intestinal cancer, and kidney failure.

Private Dancer’s posthumous 40th anniversary is expected to be released on Friday, March 21. ‘Hot For You, Baby’ is available to stream now.