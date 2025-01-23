Lost Tina Turner song from Grammy-winning Private Dancer FINALLY released - listen here

23 January 2025, 10:25

Tina Turner on the Private Dancer album cover and singing at a concert
Tina Turner's lost track has now been released as a single. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The rediscovered song was cut from the ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ singer’s multi-platinum album Private Dancer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A lost Tina Turner song has finally been released for all to hear, almost two years since the death of the ‘River Deep – Mountain High’ artist.

‘Hot For You, Baby’ was canned by Tina and her record label ahead of the release of Private Dancer in May 1984.

That album – which features some of the pop, rock and soul singer’s most popular hits including ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ and ‘Better Be Good to Me’ – was Tina’s first release with Capitol Records, and went on to become a multi-platinum worldwide success.

Tina Turner - Hot For You Baby (Visualiser)

Despite this, the Tennessee-born singer’s ‘Hot For You, Baby’ recording still never saw the light of day – until now.

In order to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Tina’s most successful album, ‘Hot For You, Baby’ is finally getting its time to shine.

It is being released as a new single ahead of it featuring alongside other special features on a new five-disc deluxe edition of Private Dancer, due for release in March.

‘Hot For You, Baby’ was written by Australian singer-songwriters George Young and Harry Vanda, and was first released by ‘Love Is In The Air’s’ John Paul Young in 1979.

Tina Turner smiling
The mid-80s were amazing years for Tina after the release of Private Dancer in 1984. Picture: Getty

The Private Dancer 40th anniversary collection features two other previously unreleased tracks, a TV Instrumental of ‘Let’s Stay Together’ and a Dub Mix of ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It’.

It also features B-sides and other rare tracks, plus live recordings from Tina’s Birmingham NEC Arena show in 1985 (featuring special guests David Bowie and Bryan Adams), and a whole disc of new live tracks from her August 1984 show at Live at Park West, Chicago.

Tina Turner passed away on May 24, 2023, aged 83, after years of fighting several health problems including high blood pressure, intestinal cancer, and kidney failure.

Private Dancer’s posthumous 40th anniversary is expected to be released on Friday, March 21. ‘Hot For You, Baby’ is available to stream now.

More from Tina Turner

See more More from Tina Turner

Tina Turner's greatest songs

Tina Turner: Simply her 10 best songs ever, ranked

Whitney Houston, Madonna and Eurythmics' Annie Lennox.

20 songs turning 40 in 2025

Song Lists

A nine-year-old girl left the America's Got Talent audience speechless when she performed Tina Turner's 'River Deep -Mountain High'.

Girl, 9, with 'huge voice' wins Golden Buzzer with cover of Tina Turner's 'River Deep Mountain High'

TV & Film

Karis Anderson performs 'The Best' for Smooth Radio

Tina Turner Musical: West End star Karis Anderson performs brilliant acoustic version of 'The Best'
The 30 greatest female singers of all time - Karen Carpenter, Whitney Houston and Celine Dion

The 30 greatest female singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability

Music

Celebrities who died in 2023

Celebrity deaths in 2023: Remembering the stars we lost this year

Features

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Lauren Alaina reveals she is expecting first child with husband Cam Arnold in new music video

Lauren Alaina reveals she is expecting first child with husband Cam Arnold in new music video

Country

Elvis Presley

Unreleased Elvis Presley footage teased in first trailer for new Elvis docu-film – watch

Elvis Presley

Sting told fans he 'sincerely regrets' the decision.

Sting cancels and postpones concerts after ‘advisement from his doctor’ - all details

Sting

Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney welcomes fourth child with wife Hannah

Dan + Shay's Shay Mooney welcomes fourth child with wife Hannah

Country

Night Fever vinyl covers and the Bee Gees in the music video for Night Fever

Night Fever by the Bee Gees: Lyrics, meaning, film story and more facts

Bee Gees