Billy Ray Cyrus files for divorce from his third wife Firerose after seven months of marriage

12 June 2024, 12:01

Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus in 2023
Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus in 2023. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

Billy Ray Cyrus's third marriage is coming to an end.

Billy Ray Cyrus has filed for divorce from his third wife, Firerose.

Cyrus and the 34-year-old Australian musician only wed seven months ago, having been engaged since August 2022.

According to TMZ, legal papers show that the couple separated on May 22, and that the 62-year-old Cyrus is seeking an annulment, citing irreconcilable differences and "inappropriate marital conduct."

When they married last year, Billy Ray said: "10/10/23 will always be the beautiful, joyous day that our two souls united as one in holy matrimony.

Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus in February 2024
Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus in February 2024. Picture: Alamy

"It was the most perfect, ethereal celebration of love we could have ever imagined.

"For both of us to hear the preacher say, 'Billy Ray and Firerose Cyrus… I now pronounce you husband and wife' that was the sacred moment our new forever began. Long Live Love! ❤️♾️"

Around six weeks before the split, Firerose had shared a beautiful picture in an embrace with Billy Ray.

"6 months ago I married this man. 🤍," read the caption. "Life isn’t always easy… but it sure helps when your husband’s also your best friend. Thank you Lord! 🤍"

Billy Ray and Firestone met long before they embarked on their relationship, having been introduced while filming Cyrus's daughter Miley's hit TV show Hannah Montana.

"We actually met ten years ago on the set of Hannah Montana," Firerose told Live with Kelly and Ryan before their engagement.

Like a Country Song – Billy Ray Cyrus movie trailer

"Billy Ray's been a phenomenal supporter of my music ever since. He's just really believed in me and continued to tell me to pursue my dreams no matter what and never give up.

"The music industry's not easy, but he's been just a really, really incredible support."

Last year, Billy Ray and Firerose released the song 'Plans', following on from their previous hook-ups 'Time' and 'New Day'.

FIREROSE & Billy Ray Cyrus - Plans Party Remix (Official Music Video)

Billy Ray Cyrus has been married twice before: Firstly to Cindy Smith from 1986 to 1991, and then to Tish Finley from 1993 to their divorce in 2023 after several splits and separations.

He had become a dad to Miley Ray Cyrus 1992, a year before marrying her mother Tish. The same year he also became a dad to Christopher Cody Cyrus, born to mum Kristin Luckey.

Billy Ray and Tish later had further children Noah Lindsey and Braison Chance, and Billy Ray also adopted Brandi Glenn and Trace Dempsey, Tish's children from a previous relationship.

