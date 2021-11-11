CMA Awards 2021: Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs are among the big winners
11 November 2021, 13:46
American country music's biggest stars were out in Nashville last night, celebrating the best in the business at the annual CMA Awards.
Last night, Wednesday 10th November, marked the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards ceremony.
Bringing together American country music's biggest stars, it was a dazzling night of music, emotion, and glamour at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennesse.
American Idol judge Luke Bryan hosted the ceremony for the first time, as well as performing alongside the likes of Chris Stapleton and Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, the Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, and more.
Chris Stapleton and Eric Church led the way in terms of nominations, but there were plenty of surprises in terms of wins.
As expected, Stapleton was the biggest winner on the night with four wins in total including Album of the Year, Single of the Year, and Male Vocalist of the Year.
One of the shock wins of the night went to Luke Combs, who trumped Stapleton, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Carrie Underwood to the Entertainer of the Year award.
Talking about his surprise win, Combs said: "I'm really kind of at a loss. Every single person that was nominated for this award this year, and every year before, deserves to win this."
"I don't deserve to win it, but I'm sure as hell glad that I did!"
Jimmie Allen was overcome with emotion as he won the New Artist of the Year, becoming only the second black artist to win the award. Darius Rucker became the first in 2009.
There were epic performances from Chris Stapleton who brought on Respect star Jennifer Hudson for a soulful rendition of 'You Are My Sunshine'.
Stapleton then joined Hudson on guitar for as she sang 'Night Life', the Willie Nelson song that Aretha Franklin herself covered.
Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood did their utmost to leave no dry eyes in the house, with a powerful duet of 'If I Didn't Love You'.
Brothers Osborne also contributed a poignant performance with 'Younger Me' which preceded with T.J. Osborne fearing he'd never be accepted within the CMA's due to his sexuality. He came out earlier this year.
As you'd expect at a major awards bash, it was star-studded soirée with Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, Katy Perry, Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and more all walking the red carpet.
See below for the full list of winners on the night:
Album of the Year
29 - Carly Pearce
Dangerous: The Double Album - Morgan Wallen
Heart - Eric Church
Skeletons - Brothers Osborne
Starting Over - Chris Stapleton *WINNER
Single of the Year
'Famous Friends' - Chris Young with Kane Brown
'The Good Ones' - Gabby Barrett
'Hell Of A View' - Eric Church
'One Night Standards' - Ashley McBryde
'Starting Over' - Chris Stapleton *WINNER
Song of the Year
'Forever After All' - Luke Combs, Drew Parker, Robert Williford
'The Good Ones' - Gabby Barrett, Zach Kale, Emily Landis, Jim McCormick
'Hell Of A View' - Casey Beathard, Eric Church, Monty Criswell
'One Night Standards' - Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde
'Starting Over' - Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton *WINNER
Entertainer of the Year
Eric Church
Luke Combs *WINNER
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Female Vocalist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce *WINNER
Male Vocalist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Eric Church
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton *WINNER
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion *WINNER
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne *WINNER
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
New Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen *WINNER
Ingrid Andress
Gabby Barrett
Mickey Guyton
HARDY
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor - fiddle *WINNER
Paul Franklin - steel guitar
Aaron Sterling - drums
Ilya Toshinskiy - banjo
Derek Wells - guitar
Musical Event of the Year
'Buy Dirt' - Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan
'Chasing After You' - Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
'Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)' - Elle King & Miranda Lambert
'Famous Friends' - Chris Young with Kane Brown
'half of my hometown' - Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) *WINNER
Music Video of the Year
'Chasing After You' - Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
'Famous Friends' - Chris Young with Kane Brown
'Gone' - Dierks Bentley
'half of my hometown' - Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney) *WINNER
'Younger Me' - Brothers Osborne