Darius Rucker announces huge UK arena tour for 2025: Tickets, dates, and venues revealed
29 October 2024, 09:28
Listen to this article
It promises to be an unforgettable night of country music.
But thankfully for fans of country superstar Darius Rucker, there's more than one night to see him live.
That's because the voice behind songs like 'Wagon Wheel' and 'Beers and Sunshine' is heading to the UK next year.
- Darius Rucker teams up with Ed Sheeran on album Carolyn's Boy
- Darius Rucker and wife Beth announce split after 20 years: 'We are consciously uncoupling'
- Jake Owen opens up about importance of family after father's health battle
- The Shires interview: Ben and Crissie look back at 10 years together and plan to crack America
The former Hootie & the Blowfish frontman will play massive concerts in London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Belfast, and Manchester.
Darius isn't alone however – he'll be supported by special guests Jake Owen and The Shires on each date.
Rucker formed Hootie & the Blowfish during his college days, but little did he know it'd transform him into a global phenomenon.
Since then, his soulful Southern voice led him on to a solo career where he found similar levels of chart-topping success, becoming arguably the most prominent black artist within the country genre.
Now his international fans have the chance to see the 'Alright' singer in action when he lands in the UK in the autumn of 2025.
Tickets for Darius Rucker's 2025 UK tour go on sale on sale at 09:30 on Friday 1st November 2024. To buy your tickets, visit www.gigandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.axs.com.
To buy tickets for Rucker's Belfast show, visit www.ticketmaster.ie.
Darius Rucker - Wagon Wheel (Official Music Video)
Darius Rucker UK 2025 tour dates
Monday 29th Sept 2025 – Belfast The SSE Arena
Tuesday 30th Sept 2025 - Glasgow OVO Hydro
Thursday 2nd Oct 2025 - Birmingham Utilita Arena
Friday 3rd Oct 2025 - Manchester AO Arena
Sunday 5th Oct 2025 - London The O2