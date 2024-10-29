Darius Rucker announces huge UK arena tour for 2025: Tickets, dates, and venues revealed

Darius Rucker is heading to the UK in 2025. (Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns). Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

It promises to be an unforgettable night of country music.

But thankfully for fans of country superstar Darius Rucker, there's more than one night to see him live.

That's because the voice behind songs like 'Wagon Wheel' and 'Beers and Sunshine' is heading to the UK next year.

The former Hootie & the Blowfish frontman will play massive concerts in London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Belfast, and Manchester.

Darius isn't alone however – he'll be supported by special guests Jake Owen and The Shires on each date.

Darius Rucker UK 2025 tour dates revealed! Picture: Darius Rucker

Rucker formed Hootie & the Blowfish during his college days, but little did he know it'd transform him into a global phenomenon.

Since then, his soulful Southern voice led him on to a solo career where he found similar levels of chart-topping success, becoming arguably the most prominent black artist within the country genre.

Now his international fans have the chance to see the 'Alright' singer in action when he lands in the UK in the autumn of 2025.

Tickets for Darius Rucker's 2025 UK tour go on sale on sale at 09:30 on Friday 1st November 2024. To buy your tickets, visit www.gigandtours.com, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.axs.com.

To buy tickets for Rucker's Belfast show, visit www.ticketmaster.ie.

Darius Rucker - Wagon Wheel (Official Music Video)

Darius Rucker UK 2025 tour dates

Monday 29th Sept 2025 – Belfast The SSE Arena

Tuesday 30th Sept 2025 - Glasgow OVO Hydro

Thursday 2nd Oct 2025 - Birmingham Utilita Arena

Friday 3rd Oct 2025 - Manchester AO Arena

Sunday 5th Oct 2025 - London The O2