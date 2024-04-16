Brian Wilson appears on new poignant posthumous duet with country legend Glen Campbell

Glen Campbell, the 'Rhinestone Cowboy' rides again with his long-time friend in tow: The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

He was one of country music's greatest voices.

Glen Campbell, the 'Rhinestone Cowboy' rides again, with his long-time friend in tow: The Beach Boys' Brian Wilson.

The two legendary musicians have a storied history together across their long and illustrious careers in music.

Campbell played on several tracks from The Beach Boys' seminal album, Pet Sounds, and even filled in for Wilson on tour whilst he was in the midst of his nervous breakdown throughout 1965.

Now the musical mastermind has returned the favour somewhat, duetting with Campbell on a new poignant collaboration 'Strong' - listen to the song below.

Glen Campbell, Brian Wilson - Strong (Lyric Video)

Glen died of Alzheimer's in 2017, a struggle he addressed in the music he made before the end of his life which dealt with his own mortality, and facing the end of his life.

Those recordings have been reworked for the posthumous new album, Glen Campbell Duets - Ghost On The Canvas Sessions, with a series of guests lending their talents, namely Brian Wilson.

The upcoming album also sees a variety of friends and music luminaries such as Elton John, Sting, Dolly Parton, Carole King, Eric Clapton, Eric Church, Daryl Hall, and Eurythmics' Dave Stewart all featuring.

Taken from the recording sessions of his 2011 album, Ghost On The Canvas, it was believed to be Campbell's final album as he confronted Alzheimer's, though it inspired a burst of creativity for the embattled star.

In the original version of 'Strong' from the 2011 release, Glen addresses his disease, singing: "As I look into these eyes I’ve known for all these years / I see for the first time in my life fear".

On this reinvigorated rendition, Brian adds his gorgeously sun-soaked harmonies to the mix, adding an additional glimmer of light to the hopeful country ballad.

Glen Campbell filled in for Brian Wilson during The Beach Boys' 1965 tour. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

The song takes on an entirely new meaning with Wilson's involvement, as The Beach Boys icon was himself diagnosed with dementia, which was revealed to the public in February 2024.

Information of Brian Wilson's condition came to light after the death of his wife and long-time manager Melinda Ledbetter the month before.

His family then placed Wilson under a conservatorship, having been judged no longer capable of taking care of himself, with a caregiver ensuring his "daily living needs" are met during his health decline.

Talking about the opportunity to collaborate with Campbell in spirit, Wilson said in a statement: "Glen was a great singer and a great guy."

"Our intention in doing 'Strong' was to echo back to 'Guess I'm Dumb' and the times that Glen and I worked together. It's kinda got that vibe to it and I dig the sound of it."

Glen Campbell Duets - Ghost On The Canvas Sessions is set for release this Friday (19th April), whilst Brian Wilson's long-lost country album Cows In The Pasture has also been earmarked for release in 2025.