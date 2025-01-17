Orville Peck facts: Age, songs, why he wears a mask and more

Orville Peck has never shown his face while performing. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The mysterious Orville Peck appeared on the country music scene in 2019 and has been intriguing and inspiring fans ever since.

Orville Peck began as an intriguing enigma in the country world, but as his popularity has grown, so has how much we know about him.

The ‘Dead of Night’ singer may hide his face behind a mask and his real name with a pseudonym, but fans have still successfully discovered the South African musician’s real name and former career achievements.

Meanwhile, Orville’s current musical career is going from strength to strength. The singer released his third album in 2024, has had his music featured in several notable TV shows, and has collaborated with artists including Noah Cyrus, Elton John, and Kylie Minogue.

So without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about the much-loved queer country artist who is known for his stunning deep voice and love for keeping things somewhat surreal.

How old is Orville Peck?

Orville Peck is 37 years old. The country singer was born on January 6, 1988, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The singer first moved to North America when he was 15, when his family moved to Toronto, Canada.

What is Orville Peck’s real name?

As his mask suggests, Orville Peck’s real-life identity was originally meant to be kept hidden from the public.

Despite the mask, Orville Peck's real-life identity has been discovered by fans. Picture: Getty

However, as the country artist’s popularity grew, so did the number of fan sleuths who were trying to solve the mystery of who was behind the mask – and the moniker.

Eventually, it was revealed that Orville Peck’s real name is in fact Daniel Pitout, and that he is the former drummer of the Canadian punk band Nü Sensae.

Why does Orville Peck wear a mask?

Orville Peck’s many masks are an instant topic of conversation for anyone who is introduced to the country music star.

While wearing the mask obviously helps the singer hide his identity from his audience just like his pseudonym, Orville has never given a clear answer as to why he chose to do this in the first place.

In 2020, Orville told GQ that he wants fans to be able to interpret the reason why he wears his masks.

“The only reason I don't talk about it in depth is not because I want to dodge any questions, but because I want people to have their own take on it," he revealed. "I don't want to lay it out and pin it down. I just don't think that's important."

In 2024, the artist opened up more about his mask wearing in an interview with Rolling Stone, however. “I'm revealing a little more and more each time,” Orville said.

Orville Peck has shown more of his face in the past year. Picture: Getty

“Not to get too deep about it, but it's sort of a parallel with my songwriting and with just who I want to be as an artist and a person, which is to always be more vulnerable and reveal a bit more of myself through my music.”

And while Orville’s mask “has always meant a lot [to him] artistically”, the artist admitted he may one day get “bored” of it and leave it behind.

How did Orville Peck get into country music?

Orville’s musical career began when he was a child, when the ‘Midnight Ride’ artist taught himself to play the acoustic guitar and keyboard.

Speaking to Guitar World about how he first got into music, Orville revealed: “There was always music in my house. My parents listened to a big, diverse mix of artists. Everything from, like, glam rock to soul music and 60s pop.”

Orville fell in love with country music “at a young age,” particularly the country-western stars of the late 60s and early 70s.

The singer-songwriter loved country as he became “really fascinated by the idea that something could be so theatrical and dramatic and full of color and rhinestone and all of these incredible bold things...

“Growing up as a weird, gay kid, I think I really connected onto those lyrics and those themes of heartbreak and isolation and feeling kind of like and outsider,” he added. “Even though I didn’t realize it at the time.”

Orville launched his country career in 2019 when he released his self-produced debut album Pony in collaboration with the indie record label Sub Pop.

In 2022 Orville released his second album, Bronco. His third album, Stampede, was released in August 2024.

What are Orville Peck’s most popular songs?

Some of Orville Peck’s most popular songs include:

Dead of Night

Roses Are Falling

Midnight Ride

C’mon Baby Cry

The Curse of the Blackened Eye

Take You Back (The Iron Hoof Cattle Call)

Jackson (Trixie Mattel song)

Legends Never Die (with Shania Twain)

Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other (with Willie Nelson)

Midnight Ride (feat. Kylie Minogue & Diplo)

Does Orville Peck have a boyfriend?

Yes, in 2024 Orville Peck went public with his boyfriend William Mikelson while attending the GLAAD Media Awards.

Orville Peck with his partner William 'Billy' Mikeson at the GLAAD awards in 2024. Picture: Getty

Jennifer Lawrence introduced the couple to the world ahead of presenting Orville with the Vito Russo Award at the ceremony.

“Billy grew up in a religious household and struggled with accepting his sexuality for a long time,” she shared.

“When he met Orville, he described falling in love as healing. Orville had a different upbringing. His mom loved and accepted him. And because of that she made a boy that loved himself and listened to himself.”

Orville thanked his family, friends and Billy for their support and encouragement during his award acceptance speech.

“In closing, I would like to thank my beautifully encouraging family, friends, and my incredible partner Billy,” he said. “Thank you for encouraging me to be myself, which is a skill I hope I can pass on to others.”

The ‘Legends Never Die’ singer has become an inspiring figure in the face of the homophobia which exists within the country music scene.

Orville Peck and William Mikelson attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in 2024. Picture: Getty

“I am just one of many of us that at one time or another felt excluded or held back because of who we are,” he said, later adding: “I am so proud to work with GLAAD in making country music more diverse, and the world at large more diverse and more of an understanding and loving place.”

Is Orville Peck also an actor?

Yes, the 37-year-old began his career acting as well as singing, working as a voice-over artist with his sound engineer father from a young age.

The ‘Roses Are Falling’ singer starred in musicals as a child and young adult, and eventually moved to London to study a foundation degree in acting from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) in 2014.

Orville Peck sang and acted when he was young. Picture: Getty

In 2016, the future country music star appeared as Peter Pan/Jonathan Harris in Mischief Theatre’s Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

Orville Peck’s music has been featured in several television shows. ‘Dead of Night’ has appeared in the soundtracks of shows including Euphoria and Marvel’s Agatha All Along, and ‘Nothing Fades Like the Light’ was featured in HBO’s Watchmen.

Orville himself has also appeared on various US TV shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race, Jimmy Kimmel Live and NBC’s Today Show.

When will Orville Peck star in Cabaret?

Orville Peck is set to star in the Broadway production of Cabaret from March 2025.

The country singer will be playing the lead role of the Emcee in the August Wilson Theatre’s revival production of the play, which previously starred Eddie Redmayne in the same role.

Orville’s role in Cabaret will mark the South African singer’s Broadway debut.