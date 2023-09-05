Zac Brown Band share 'Bohemian Rhapsody' cover which features on brand new live album

5 September 2023, 16:27

Zac Brown Band have revealed their epic cover of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' for an upcoming album of live covers.
Zac Brown Band have revealed their epic cover of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' for an upcoming album of live covers. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Zac Brown Band have a well-earned reputation for high-energy live performances.

They've also developed a reputation for covering songs from across the music spectrum, offering plenty of surprises during their live shows.

In spirit of their brand of genre-bending country music, the Zac Brown Band have now revealed a cover of the iconic opera-rock symphony 'Bohemian Rhapsody'.

Queen's trademark 1975 song was similarly mind-boggling when it came out, blending opera, glam, and rock 'n' roll in a way that no one had seen or heard before.

But nevertheless it became an immediate hit, and transformed Queen from relative unknowns into a rock band that'd become one of greatest of all time.

Now the Zac Brown Band have previewed their cover of 'Bohemian Rhapsody', which will feature on an upcoming live album of covers.

From the Road, Vol. 1: Covers will offer a glimpse into the country band's lauded live performances, and their love of covering their own favourite artists.

The Zac Brown Band are renowned for their ambitious, high-energy live concerts. (Photo by Kyle Gustafson / For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
The Zac Brown Band are renowned for their ambitious, high-energy live concerts. (Photo by Kyle Gustafson / For The Washington Post via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

As the first track to be revealed from the band's decades-long live career, 'Bohemian Rhapsody' was recorded during their 2015 concert at London's Wembley Arena, which is now known as the OVO Arena.

It's a lively, gorgeously reworked rendition from a rock classic, and fits the band's flawless ability to harmonise.

Talking about covering the track and choosing it as the first single from their live album, Brown said: "'Bohemian Rhapsody' is one of the craziest song arrangements, Freddie Mercury was a mad genius."

"It took us about a year of working on it off and on to come up with a version that sounds like it. To pull that song off live is a testament to the ninjas in my band."

"It’s one of my favourite covers to do live, and getting to play it at Wembley was a huge moment for us," he added.

Zac Brown Band - Bohemian Rhapsody (Live at The SSE Arena, Wembley, London, UK, 09.25.2015) [Audio]

The first taste from the band's covers album is a perfect indication of their ambition and unique ability to draw in audiences beyond country music into their fanbase.

The Zac Brown Band have yet to reveal the full tracklist for From the Road, Vol. 1: Covers, or a release date.

But during their recent concerts they've performed covers of Harry Styles' 'Adore You' and Radiohead's 'Creep', so expect a few surprises.

Throughout their career, they've famously covered artists as diverse and wide-ranging as Led Zeppelin, Metallica, James Taylor, Billy Joel, The Beatles, Elton John, and Prince, some of which will likely make the cut for their upcoming album.

They last played the UK earlier this year, appearing at Country 2 Country at the O2 Arena, though are still currently touring the US on their From the Fire Tour which ends in November.

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Shania Twain interview

Shania Twain reveals the real reason she chose Brad Pitt in 'That Don't Impress Me Much'

Shania Twain

The story behind Shania Twain's enormously successful country pop crossover ballad, 'You're Still The One'.

The Story of... 'You're Still The One' by Shania Twain

Song Facts

The Eagles

The 10 greatest Eagles songs, ranked

Eagles

Shania Twain announces her new album

Shania Twain: Win tickets to see country icon on her UK tour for 2023

Music

Oliver Anthony is an up-and-coming country singer

Who is Oliver Anthony and what is his song ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ about?

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Rumours are rife around a potential ABBA reunion, and did Agnetha Fältskog just drop a hint that one might be in the works?

Did Agnetha Fältskog accidentally hint at an ABBA reunion?

ABBA

Celine Dion's family has revealed details about the rare illness that has kept the music icon away from the stage in recent months.

Celine Dion's health battle: Star's illness is ‘impossible to control' says family in latest update

Celine Dion

Kevin Bacon and Billy Joel in concert

Watch Kevin Bacon join Billy Joel on stage at New York's Madison Square Garden

Billy Joel

ABBA's Agnetha Fältskog releases new single ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’ – listen

ABBA's Agnetha Fältskog releases new single ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’ – listen

ABBA

Princess Diana had many close relationships with musical stars including George Michael

Princess Diana's cherished friendships with George, Freddie, Bowie and more in pictures

Music