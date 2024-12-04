Richard Gere’s wife shares cute Christmas photo of pair’s rarely seen sons

4 December 2024, 10:22

Richard and Alejandra smiling
Richard and Alejandra share two sons together. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Pretty Woman star recently moved with his wife to Spain.

Richard Gere’s wife Alejandra Silva has shared a sweet Christmassy photo of the couple’s young sons.

Alexander, five, and James, four, can be seen in the picture decorating the family’s Christmas tree.

Alejandra and Richard recently moved to the publicist and charity campaigner’s home country of Spain with their sons from their previous home in Connecticut.

Posting the picture of her sons in their newly festive home on Instagram, the 41-year-old wrote in her photo’s caption [translated from Spanish]: “As Jamie says, ‘Mama, Mama, today is the first day of Christmas!

“How I like their energy, their innocence,” she continued, adding: “This year finally, Christmas in Spain!”

Opening up about the family’s move to Spain during an appearance on The Tonight Show in November, Richard said: “My wife is Spanish, and she gave me about seven years [in the US].

Richard and Alejandra posing together at a red carpet event
Richard and Alejandra married in 2018. Picture: Getty

“And so we’re going to spend some years in Madrid with her family,” he continued.

The 75-year-old actor also gushed about how his children, both of whom are bilingual, will “flourish” from the move to live in Spain.

Elaborating on the pair’s relocation, the Officer and a Gentleman star said: “My wife, she grew up in a very big Spanish family. It’s like a big Italian family...

“Her grandmother was king of the glue that held that all together, and the grandmother passed away about a year and a half ago, two years ago. So my wife, I can see her morphing into the new grandmother of this extended family.”

Richard and Alejandra laughing together at an event
The pair regularly attend events with each other. Picture: Getty

Richard and Alejandra began dating in 2015 after knowing each other for several years.

The pair tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their first son Alexander to the family a year later. Their second son James was born in 2020.

The actor is also a step-father to Alejandra’s 11-year-old son Albert, who she had with her first husband, mining magnate Govind Friedland.

Before his marriage to Alejandra, Richard was married to Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995 and Carey Lowell from 2002 to 2016. Richard and Carey share one son, Homer, who is now 24 years old.

