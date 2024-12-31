The Traitors season 3: How to watch, cast details and more

31 December 2024, 16:40

The Traitors returns soon...
The Traitors returns soon... Picture: BBC

By Hannah Watkin

The Traitors series three begins on New Year’s Day, 2025.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Get ready faithful fans, as it’s almost time to revisit The Traitors castle with Claudia Winkleman.

Yes, the popular reality TV show is returning for another series of exciting challenges and amazing psychological twists and turns.

Who will be this year’s famous Faithfuls? Who will be chosen as the nefarious traitors in the midst? And which side will emerge victorious?

Who will emerge victorious from season three of The Traitors?
Who will emerge victorious from season three of The Traitors? Picture: BBC

Answers to these questions remain to be seen, but for now, here’s all we know about the popular show’s welcome comeback.

When does The Traitors season 3 start?

The Traitors series three begins airing at 8pm on Wednesday January 1 and Thursday, January 2, 2025, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

New episodes will then follow every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at the slightly later time of 9pm.

Is there a trailer for The Traitors season 3?

Yes, several teaser trailers for the new series of The Traitors have been shared for fans to get excited about the new series.

As with previous years, these teasers don’t give away much about the upcoming series. For example, they hide the identities of the contestants who will be taking part.

The Traitors Series 3 | Official Trailer - BBC

However, they capture the wintry, secretive and spooky atmosphere of the series perfectly in order to up the excitement ahead of the show’s premiere on New Year’s Day.

Who is in the Traitors 2025?

The Traitors season three cast is yet to be revealed, but with the show set to air very soon, it won’t be long now before we’re meeting this year’s cast of Faithfuls and Traitors.

Claudia Winkleman will return as the series’ iconic host, and has teased that fans can expect more inventive twists in the show’s third installment.

Claudia will return as the host of The Traitors.
Claudia will return as the host of The Traitors. Picture: BBC

“Things are different this year. There are some really exciting things that have changed, which keeps everyone on their toes and feeds into the central premise of trust!

“I can’t wait for everyone to see. There’s one twist this year which will hopefully have viewers on the edge of their seat,” Claudia shared at a recent The Traitors themed event.

