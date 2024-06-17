Crowded House announce 2024 UK and Ireland tour: Dates, venues and ticket details revealed

17 June 2024, 10:55

Neil Finn of Crowded House in 2023
Neil Finn of Crowded House in 2023. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

Crowded House are playing some major arenas on their upcoming jaunt.

Crowded House have announced a massive UK tour.

The Neil Finn-led band play the dates in October 2024 in support of their recently-released album Gravity Stairs.

Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday, June 21 at 9am via LiveNation.co.uk.

Gravity Stairs is Crowded House's first album since 2021's Dreamers Are Waiting, produced by the band with Steven Schram.

Crowded House frontman Neil Finn is joined by fellow founding member Nick Seymour on bass and Mitchell Froom on keyboards – plus Neil's sons, Elroy and Liam.

Crowded House in concert in 2022
Crowded House in concert in 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Crowded House recently appeared at folk legend Richard Thompson's 75th birthday concert at the Royal Albert Hall, where they performed their hits 'Don't Dream It's Over' and 'Weather With You', as well as single 'Sister Madly'.

The Crowded House 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates are as follows:

  • Tuesday 8th October - Manchester - Co-op Live
  • Wednesday 9th October - Glasgow - OVO Hydro
  • Friday 11th October - London - The O2
  • Saturday 12th October - Brighton - Brighton Centre
  • Monday 14th October - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena
  • Wednesday 16th October - Bournemouth - International Center
  • Thursday 17th October - Birmingham - Utilita Arena

