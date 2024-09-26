Watch Journey perform 'Don't Stop Believin' with America's Got Talent winner

Journey and Richard Goodall on America's Got Talent. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

"Dreams really do come true!"

Journey scored a massive hit way back in 1981 with the monster track 'Don't Stop Believin'.

The song has only gotten bigger since then, racking up downloads and streams and being dragged back into the charts with covers by everyone from the Cast of Glee to Ladbaby with Ronan Keating.

The latest high-profile cover has come from a janitor by the name of Richard Goodall on America's Got Talent.

Richard, who auditioned for this year's show with his version of the classic hit, was joined by members of Journey to reprise the song in this year's final on Tuesday night (September 24).

Richard Goodall Sings "Don't Stop Believing" w. Neal Schon & Members of Journey | Finale | AGT 2024

Band players Neal Schon, Deen Castronovo, Todd Jensen, and Jason Derlatka were there to play with Goodall and later see him win the $1 million prize.

"We've been on tour for the last six months but I've been watching this phenomenon,” Schon said.

"He’s an amazing singer, an amazing man, and I’m proud to be here today for him."

Writing on social media, AGT judge Howie Mandel said: "A janitor named Richard Goodall auditioned for #AGT with 'Don't Stop Believing'.

"Now, he's performing with Journey at the Finale. Dreams really do come true!"

Richard Goodall Receives The GOLDEN BUZZER For "Don't Stop Believin'" | Auditions | AGT 2024

Goodall's big win comes 15 years after he first failed an audition to appear on the show.

The current Journey lineup is made up of classic 'Don't Stop Believin' era guitarists Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain, together with more recent additions Deen Castronovo on drums, Jason Derlatka on keyboards and Todd Jensen on bass.

Journey and AGT 2024 winner Richard Goodall. Picture: Getty Images

Journey's lead singer since 2007 has been Arnel Pineda, replacing Steve Augeri who had fronted the band between 1998 and 2006.

Augeri had in turn replaced the group's best-known lead vocalist Steve Perry.

Perr led the band from 1977 to 1987 when they split, and for the first few years of their comeback from 1995 to 1998.