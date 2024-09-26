Watch Journey perform 'Don't Stop Believin' with America's Got Talent winner

26 September 2024, 13:47

Journey and Richard Goodall on America's Got Talent
Journey and Richard Goodall on America's Got Talent. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

"Dreams really do come true!"

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Journey scored a massive hit way back in 1981 with the monster track 'Don't Stop Believin'.

The song has only gotten bigger since then, racking up downloads and streams and being dragged back into the charts with covers by everyone from the Cast of Glee to Ladbaby with Ronan Keating.

The latest high-profile cover has come from a janitor by the name of Richard Goodall on America's Got Talent.

Richard, who auditioned for this year's show with his version of the classic hit, was joined by members of Journey to reprise the song in this year's final on Tuesday night (September 24).

Richard Goodall Sings "Don't Stop Believing" w. Neal Schon & Members of Journey | Finale | AGT 2024

Band players Neal Schon, Deen Castronovo, Todd Jensen, and Jason Derlatka were there to play with Goodall and later see him win the $1 million prize.

"We've been on tour for the last six months but I've been watching this phenomenon,” Schon said.

"He’s an amazing singer, an amazing man, and I’m proud to be here today for him."

Richard Goodall: Don't Stop Believin'
Richard Goodall: Don't Stop Believin'. Picture: Getty Images

Writing on social media, AGT judge Howie Mandel said: "A janitor named Richard Goodall auditioned for #AGT with 'Don't Stop Believing'.

"Now, he's performing with Journey at the Finale. Dreams really do come true!"

Richard Goodall Receives The GOLDEN BUZZER For "Don't Stop Believin'" | Auditions | AGT 2024

Goodall's big win comes 15 years after he first failed an audition to appear on the show.

The current Journey lineup is made up of classic 'Don't Stop Believin' era guitarists Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain, together with more recent additions Deen Castronovo on drums, Jason Derlatka on keyboards and Todd Jensen on bass.

Journey and AGT 2024 winner Richard Goodall
Journey and AGT 2024 winner Richard Goodall. Picture: Getty Images

Journey's lead singer since 2007 has been Arnel Pineda, replacing Steve Augeri who had fronted the band between 1998 and 2006.

Augeri had in turn replaced the group's best-known lead vocalist Steve Perry.

Perr led the band from 1977 to 1987 when they split, and for the first few years of their comeback from 1995 to 1998.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Olivia Newton-John's widow John Easterling has opened up on their "supernatural" marriage, and the possibility of ever finding that kind of love again.

Widow John Easterling opens up on finding love again after 'supernatural' marriage to Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John

Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough

Lisa Marie Presley 'died of a broken heart', says her daughter Riley Keough

Elvis Presley

Elton John in concert

Elton John confirms plans to perform live again after 'retirement'

Elton John

Halle Berry and Prince

Prince once asked out Halle Berry in the most adorable way

TV & Film

Can Dolly Parton's family get any bigger? Seems so!

Dolly Parton gobsmacked to discover she’s actually related to goddaughter Miley Cyrus

Dolly Parton

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

Barry Gibb paid homage to his beautiful wife Linda Gray, calling her "a very, very special person".

Barry Gibb reveals his secret behind 54-year marriage to "special" wife Linda

Barry Gibb

Linda McCartney in the early 1970s

Linda McCartney facts: Songs, activism, family, vegetarianism, marriages and death of the Wings star revealed

Fact Profiles

Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon were the legendary rock band Queen. But who are their children? (Photo by Kent Gavin/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

How many children do Queen have, and who are they?

Queen

Michael Bublé and Barbra Streisand sizzled on their sumptuous duet of a Frank Sinatra classic in 2014.

When Michael Bublé and Barbra Streisand sizzled on duet of a Frank Sinatra classic

Barbra Streisand

Miley Cyrus 'responds' to Bruno Mars in her new song 'Flowers'

Why Miley Cyrus' song 'Flowers' is a response to Bruno Mars' 'When I Was Your Man' 10 years later

Bruno Mars

Who is in the Jackson family

The Jackson family tree explained: Who's who and how many members are there?

Michael Jackson