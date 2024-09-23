Mick Jagger's 37-year-old girlfriend opens up on age gap with 81-year-old Rolling Stones frontman

23 September 2024

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick in Paris in 2024
Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick in Paris in 2024. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has had several high-profile relationships over the years, from Chrissie Shrimpton and Marianne Faithfull to Marsha Hunt, ​Bianca Pérez-Mora Macias, Jerry Hall and L'Wren Scott.

And for around a decade now, he's been happily attached to choreographer, producer and author Melanie Hamrick, with whom he has a son, Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger, born in 2016.

When they first got together, eyebrows were raised at the 44-year age gap between the couple, with Mick being over 70 and Melanie being in her late 20s.

But they've stuck together for over ten years now, with Mick aged 81 and Melanie being 37 – and when the issue of their age gap was raised by The Times, Hamrick shrugged it off completely.

"I don’t think about it," Melanie said.

"Everyone’s going to have their opinion. If you think about others' opinions, no matter where you are in life, you're going to have a problem and you’re going to analyse it.

"I put the blinders on. Am I happy? Yes. Are the people in my life happy? Yes. Am I hurting anyone? No. OK, they can mind their own business."

In the same interview, Melanie also revealed that Mick has given her his thoughts on her steamy novels First Position and The Unraveling.

Melanie Hamrick and Mick Jagger in 2023
Melanie Hamrick and Mick Jagger in 2023. Picture: Getty Images

"Just go to the thesaurus. That’s what Mick said – he's, like, 'Throbbing was used a lot in book two'."

Mick has had eight children with five women but has only been married once.

Jagger married Nicaraguan activist Bianca Pérez-Mora Macias in 1971 and they divorced in 1978.

​Rumours were sparked last year that Mick and Melanie had engaged, and the choreographer didn't completely shut down the suggestions.

"I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes," she said at the time.

"In my mind, it's a promise ring. We'll be immature and call it a promise ring."

