Nile Rodgers & Chic, En Vogue and Shalamar to play Nocturne Live festival

20 January 2025, 13:40

Nile Rodgers and Chic in concert in 2024
Nile Rodgers and Chic in concert in 2024. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

The Blenheim Palace show this June gets bigger and bigger.

The festival season is packed with massive events all summer long in the UK, but few are in as gorgeous surroundings as Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire.

The annual Nocturne Live festival takes place from June 18 to 22, and a major clutch of acts has now been added to the bill.

Nile Rodgers and Chic will headline the event on Sunday, June 22, with cross-generational support from En Vogue and Shalamar.

They join Take That's Gary Barlow, who headlines on Friday, June 20, with special guests to be announced, and ex-frontman of The Verve Richard Ashcroft, who tops the bill a day earlier, with support from Lightning Seeds and The Zutons.

"The pioneering songwriter, composer, producer, arranger, and guitarist Nile Rodgers is the latest artist confirmed to headline the Nocturne Live concert series, which returns to the UNESCO world heritage site of Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire," said organisers.

En Vogue play at Mighty Hoopla in 2024
En Vogue play at Mighty Hoopla in 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner is regarded as one of music’s great live performers and will present an electrifying journey through his iconic back catalogue featuring some of the biggest hits of modern times."

Tickets for Nile Rodgers and Chic go on sale this Friday, January 24 and priced at 9.30am and are priced from £54

A pre-sale starts this Tuesday, January 21.

