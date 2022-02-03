What happened to Michael Fagan, the man who broke into the Queen's bedroom in 1982?

He began working as a painter and decorator, and in 1972, he married partner Christine, with whom he had four children.

In 1966, he left home at 18 to run away from his father, who Fagan said was violent.

Michael Fagan was born in Clerkenwell, London, on August 8, 1948. His father Michael was a steel erector and a "champion safe-breaker." He also had two younger sisters, Marjorie and Elizabeth.

When did Michael Fagan break-in to Buckingham Palace?

An artist's impression of the incident. Picture: Getty

Fagan's first entry into the palace happened in early June 1982. He said that he shimmied up a drainpipe and scared a housemaid, who called security.

However, he had disappeared before the guards arrived, who then didn't believe the housemaid's report.

He then entered the palace through an unlocked window on the roof, and wandered around for the next 30 minutes while eating cheddar cheese and crackers.

Two alarms were tripped, but the police decided to turn them off, believing them to be faulty.

While there, he looked at royal portraits and sat on a throne. He also entered the postroom, drank a half bottle of white wine, and then snuck back out.

At around 7am on July 9, 1982, Fagan scaled Buckingham Palace's 14-foot-high perimeter wall, which had revolving spikes and barbed wire, and then climbed up a drainpipe before finding his way into the Queen's bedroom at about 7.15am.

An alarm sensor had detected him inside the palace, but police again thought the alarm was faulty and silenced it.

The Queen And Prince Philip in 1982. Picture: Getty

During his visit, he broke a glass ashtray, cutting his hand. The Queen woke when he moved a curtain, and reports at the time claimed that he sat on the edge of her bed.

However, speaking in 2012, he said she left the room immediately to find security. She is believed to have said "What are you doing here?" before getting out the room.

The Queen phoned the palace switchboard twice for police, but none arrived. The duty footman, Paul Whybrew, who had been walking the Queen's dogs, finally appeared, followed by two policemen, who removed Fagan.

A police report heavily criticised of the officers on duty and the security systems in place.