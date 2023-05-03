Sarah Ferguson facts: Royal's age, husband, children and net worth revealed

The Duchess of York became one of the most recognisable people of the 1980s when she entered the Royal Family.

But what has Fergie been up to since her divorce from former husband Prince Andrew? Here are all the big and important facts you need to know:

Who is Sarah Ferguson? Sarah Ferguson with Princess Beatrice and Eugenie. Picture: Getty Sarah Ferguson, known by the nickname 'Fergie', is a British writer, charity patron, public speaker, film producer, and TV personality. She is the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. The night Princess Diana got arrested: Sarah Ferguson recalls incredible incident Sarah is the younger daughter of Major Ronald Ferguson and Susan Barrantes. She has two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie of York, who are eighth and ninth in the line of succession to the British throne. Fergie was born on October 15, 1959. She celebrated her 63rd birthday in 2022.

Is Sarah Ferguson married? Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew in 1986. Picture: Getty In March 1986, Prince Andrew (fourth in line to the throne at the time) and Sarah Ferguson announced their engagement. They had known each other since childhood, and they had met here and there at polo matches, and became re-acquainted at Royal Ascot in 1985. Andrew and Sarah were married in Westminster Abbey in July 1986. However, by 1991, the marriage was in trouble, and they had drifted apart. While her husband was away on naval or royal duties, the Duchess was often seen with other men, including Texan multimillionaire Steve Wyatt. The Duke and Duchess of York announced their separation on March 19, 1992. and the palace later announced that the Duchess would no longer carry out public engagements on behalf of the Queen. They divorced on May 30, 1996, and ceased being a Royal Highness. Her current name, is Sarah, Duchess of York. She is currently thought to be single. However, she and Andrew remain very close friends and often attend events and holidays with their daughters.