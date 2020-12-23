When Luther Vandross flawlessly sang 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' on 1995 TV special

Named This Is Christmas after the holiday collection, the TV special saw Luther Vandross sing a selection of songs from his new album which was shown on US television in November and December of that year. Picture: ABC

There's no one that compared to Luther Vandross and his version of 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas', when he appeared on Good Morning America in December 1995, is absolutely legendary.

Luther Vandross's silky tones are everything we need this Christmas.

The star was promoting his new 1995 album This Is Christmas when he was invited to appear on a Good Morning America Christmas TV special and sing a selection of tracks.

The 'Dance With My Father' singer gave an absolutely flawless rendition of the song and blew the audience away with his take on the Christmas classic.

1995 also saw Luther host his own Christmas special after the release of the album.

The festive track release was the tenth studio album and first Christmas album for Luther and became a steady seller during the festive season, becoming a platinum-selling album in 2002.

'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' was first sung by Judy Garland and featured in the 1944 film Meet Me in St. Louis and was later recorded by Frank Sinatra with modified lyrics.

Judy Garland's version, however, has become one of the most re-recorded Christmas tracks in history.

Legendary singers who have released their own covers of the track since its 1994 release include Bing Crosby, Ella Fitzgerald, Doris Day and The Pretenders.

Michael Bublé released a version in 2011 and John Legend re-recorded the song in 2018 and featured Esperanza Spalding on duet vocals.

In 2020 Andrea Corr and released her own version alongside the Goo Goo Dolls who have also given their own twist on the hit, but it's Queen's Adam Lambert singing a Disney cover of the classic that has stolen fans' hearts this Christmas.

Luther Vandross performed Christmas TV specials in US television in November and December of 1995. Pictured on stage in Madison Square Garden in New York,1988. Picture: Getty

Taking part in the The Disney Holiday Singalong, Adam Lambert put his rock credentials aside to bring a bit of holiday cheer to 2020 by singing 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' alongside characters including The Muppets, Donald Duck and Belle from Beauty and the Beast.

The Queen frontman was filmed sitting on a red brick wall, surrounded by festive red poinsettia flowers and fairy lights, as he sang a beautifully delicate rendition of the song alongside clips of famous Christmas scenes from Disney films both old and new.

Other guests who took part in the one-off ABC festive special, which aired on November 30, included Michael Bublé singing 'It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas' and Andrea Bocelli performing 'Silent Night'.