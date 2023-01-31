Who is Jaafar Jackson? Michael Jackson's nephew set to play King of Pop in biopic revealed
31 January 2023, 10:57
The Jackson family is about to have a new star.
Jaafar Jackson has been announced to be playing his famous uncle Michael Jackson in an upcoming biopic about the King of Pop.
Jaafar Jackson, 26, will step into the late singer's iconic shoes as he appears in Lionsgate's upcoming biopic Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Bohemian Rhapsody's Graham King.
- Who are Michael Jackson's children and where are they now?
- Michael Jackson's official biopic will be directed by Training Day's Antoine Fuqua
"It's incredibly exciting to watch Jaafar bring Michael to life," Fuqua said. "There was such a spiritual connection when I first met Jaafar, who has a natural ability to emulate Michael and such a great chemistry with the camera."
Jaafar was selected for the role after a worldwide casting search, and King said: "It was clear that he is the only person to take on this role."
King first met Jaafar over two years ago, and was "blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael.
"I am beyond thrilled that he has come on board to portray his uncle and cannot wait for the world to see him on the big screen as Michael Jackson."
Ahead of the film's release, here are all the big facts about Jaafar:
-
Who are Jaafar Jackson's parents and how is he related to Michael Jackson?
Jaafar is the son of Michael's brother Jermaine Jackson and Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza.
The couple were married from 1995 to 2003, and they welcomed Jaafar in July 1996.
Jermaine is best known for being a member of the Jackson 5 and the Jacksons alongside his brothers Michael, Tito, Marlon, Randy and Jackie.
-
What has Jaafar Jackson done so far?
Jaafar is also a singer, and has been singing and dancing since the age of 12.
He has reportedly covered famous artists such as Sam Cooke and Marvin Gaye, as well as performing originals.
In 2019, he released his first single, 'Got Me Singing'.
He has also previously appeared in various Jackson-related projects over the years, including 2015's The Jacksons: Next Generation and Tito Jackson's 2021 music video 'Love One Another'.
Michael will be Jaafar's acting debut.
On Instagram, Jaafar said: "I'm humbled and honoured to bring my Uncle Michael's story to life. To all the fans all over the world, I'll see you soon."