Who is Jaafar Jackson? Michael Jackson's nephew set to play King of Pop in biopic revealed

Jaafar Jackson will play Michael Jackson in a new film. Picture: Getty/Jaafar Jackson

By Tom Eames

The Jackson family is about to have a new star.

Jaafar Jackson has been announced to be playing his famous uncle Michael Jackson in an upcoming biopic about the King of Pop.

Jaafar Jackson, 26, will step into the late singer's iconic shoes as he appears in Lionsgate's upcoming biopic Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Bohemian Rhapsody's Graham King.

"It's incredibly exciting to watch Jaafar bring Michael to life," Fuqua said. "There was such a spiritual connection when I first met Jaafar, who has a natural ability to emulate Michael and such a great chemistry with the camera."

Jaafar was selected for the role after a worldwide casting search, and King said: "It was clear that he is the only person to take on this role."

King first met Jaafar over two years ago, and was "blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael.

"I am beyond thrilled that he has come on board to portray his uncle and cannot wait for the world to see him on the big screen as Michael Jackson."

Ahead of the film's release, here are all the big facts about Jaafar: