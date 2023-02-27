Olivia Newton-John memorial: Elton John, Hugh Jackman, Dolly Parton, Barry Gibb and Mariah Carey pay tribute

27 February 2023, 12:26

By Mayer Nissim

A state memorial service is held for the legendary Olivia Newton-John in Melbourne, Australia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stars from across the world joined thousands of fans in paying tribute to Olivia Newton-John at a memorial service in Australia yesterday (February 26).

The singer and actor died last August at the age of 73 after a long battle with breast cancer.

Those in attendance included fellow Australian stars Dannii Minogue and Delta Goodrem, with the latter performing a medley of Newton-John's hits at the ceremony.

"Olivia is so important to me," Minogue told Channel 9.

"She is literally the reason why I started performing, and I was lucky enough to tell her that the first time we met."

Among those sending in video tributes were famous friends and fans Elton John, Hugh Jackman, Dolly Parton, Barry Gibb, and Mariah Carey.

"As a country, you should be very proud and know that the whole world mourns with you," Parton said.

"Now, I had the honour of singing with her several times. I considered her a great friend as well as a fellow entertainer.

Olivia Newton-John's state memorial service
Olivia Newton-John's state memorial service. Picture: Getty Images

"Olivia, to quote one of your songs, 'I honestly love you'. Thank you for shining your light on us."

Carey said: "I looked up to her so much. She was just as nice as she was a star and talented.

"And her humanitarian work, I just want to say that and say that not everybody does that."

Olivia Newton John on Top of the Pops in 1974
Olivia Newton John on Top of the Pops in 1974. Picture: Getty Images

Also speaking at the service was Newton-John's husband John Easterling, who married Olivia in 2008.

"You have to understand, I wasn’t an Olivia fan, I didn’t know any Olivia music, I’d never even seen Grease," he said.

"But at this small theatre in Miami, she started singing 'Pearls on a Chain, and there was this healing moving through the audience.

"And it hit me like a laser beam in the chest, that Olivia was a healer, and this was one of her mediums of healing."

More from Olivia Newton-John

See more More from Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton Johj

Olivia Newton-John facts: Grease singer's age, husband, daughter, and career revealed

Olivia Newton John's best songs

Olivia Newton-John's 10 best songs ever, ranked

John Easterling speaks about losing Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John's husband emotionally opens up about losing partner for first time: "I still speak to her"
Cliff Richard gave a moving speech about the last months of his friendship with Olivia, before launching into an incredible reenacted duet between the pair.

Cliff Richard recreates moving 'Suddenly' duet with Olivia Newton-John 6 months after her death
Olivia Newton-John and Pink

Watch Pink's emotional tribute to Olivia Newton-John singing 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' at the 2022 AMAs
The greatest duets of all time

The 20 greatest duet songs of all time, ranked

Song Lists

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Shania Twain with her ex-husband Mutt Lange (left) and second husband Frédéric Thiébaud (right)

The complicated history of how Shania Twain swapped husbands with best friend after ex cheated on her
All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael J Fox and his family

Michael J Fox's wife and children: A timeline of Back to the Future star's beautiful family life
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

George Michael appearing on 'Parkinson' in 1998 singing 'A Different Corner'

George Michael's stunning stripped back version of 'A Different Corner' is a lost masterpiece
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Take That, Kym Marsh and daughter Emilie Cunliffe

Take That musical Greatest Days: Kym Marsh and daughter Emilie Cunliffe join cast of hit musical for UK tour

Take That

Madonna

Madonna's older brother Anthony Ciccone dies, aged 66

Madonna

The film entitled Back to Black will delve into Amy Winehouse's rise to stardom, iconic music, love life, and tragically early death.

Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back to Black': Release date, cast, soundtrack and more revealed

Amy Winehouse

Seal - Kiss from a Rose

The Story of... 'Kiss From a Rose' by Seal

The Story of...

Seal performs Kiss from a Rose

Seal performs incredible version of 'Kiss from a Rose' on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Music