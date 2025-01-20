Brian May health update: Wife Anita Dobson reveals guitarist doing well following stroke

20 January 2025, 11:42

Brian May suffered a minor stroke in August 2024.
Brian May suffered a minor stroke in August 2024. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Queen guitarist “has never been happier” than he is now, EastEnders actress Anita has revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Brian May is “stable” and doing well after suffering a minor stroke last year, his wife Anita Dobson has revealed.

The ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ star suffered the stroke in late August 2024, and briefly lost control of his left arm as a result.

When Brian took to social media to reveal the news, he made it clear he was already on the mend, sharing that the “good news” that he’d already learnt he could still play guitar.

Brian May reveals he had a minor stroke

Now, speaking with The Sun at the opening of Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo at the Royal Albert Hall, Brian’s wife Anita has provided fans of the guitarist and astrophysicist with a further promising update on his health.

“The start of the year has been up and down. We both had the flu but we took the kids to Lapland. 15 of them,” Anita shared after being asked how her family were doing.

“Brian is stable now. Brian has never been happier since we moved,” she continued, referring to how she and her 77-year-old husband recently moved from London to Windlesham, Surrey.

Brian May and Anita Dobson married in 2000.
Brian May and Anita Dobson married in 2000. Picture: Getty

“For me it's been a curveball as I'm a London girl born and bred so going to the countryside to a house that needs a lot of work was a bit of a shock,” Anita admitted.

However, the 75-year-old added: “To see what it has done to Brian... he loves it. He loves the birds and the animals. He feeds all the birds and the badgers, foxes and pheasants.

“It's like running a pub for animals,” she joked.

Anita said the couple are mostly “just chilling at the moment and spending time at home.”

Queen's greatest music videos: Brian May breaks down band's biggest hits | Smooth's Video Rewind

But Brian’s health scare has made the couple more appreciative of every day, she added.

“It makes you realise that at any minute it could be you. You don’t have to necessarily be old, it could be anyone...

“You have to live every day as if it was your last. It’s not easy to do that.

Brian and Anita are loving life in their new countryside home.
Brian and Anita are making an effort to enjoy every minute in their new countryside home. Picture: Getty

“You forget and think I’ve got another week and it’s all booked up, you have to be aware that life is precious and with life changing so fast we are all on a bit of a thin thread if you like.”

During her interview, Anita paid tribute to Linda Nolan, who passed away on Wednesday, January 15.

“It’s so sad about Linda. They are a great family and she fought a great fight,” the Angie Watts actress shared.

More from Queen

See more More from Queen

Queen's best songs

Queen's 20 greatest songs ever, ranked

Brian May stroke: Queen star's wife Anita Dobson explains how he learned to play guitar again

Brian May stroke: Queen star's wife Anita Dobson explains how he learned to play guitar again
Freddie / Band Aid

Queen and Freddie Mercury wanted to be part of Band Aid's 'Do They Know it's Christmas' but missed out
Brian May's love for his wife Anita Dobson inspired two classic Queen tracks.

The classic Queen songs Brian May revealed were inspired by his love for wife Anita Dobson

Queen to release first new material in over a decade? Roger Taylor reveals all

Queen to release first new material in over a decade? Roger Taylor reveals all

Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon were the legendary rock band Queen. But who are their children? (Photo by Kent Gavin/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

How many children do Queen have, and who are they?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

NIle Rodgers and Chic, and En Vogue

Nile Rodgers & Chic, En Vogue and Shalamar to play Nocturne Live festival

Music

Little Big Town members Jimi Westbrook, Karen Fairchild, Phillip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman.

Little Big Town facts: Band members’ ages, songs, relationships and more

Fact Profiles

Kevin Costner remembers Whitney Houston as he turns 70 and shares unseen photo from The Bodyguard set

Kevin Costner remembers Whitney Houston as he turns 70 with unseen photo from The Bodyguard

Whitney Houston

Orville Peck performing and at a red carpet event

Orville Peck facts: Age, songs, why he wears a mask and more

Country

Stevie Nicks, Sting and Sir Rod Stewart.

Rod Stewart, Sting, Stevie Nicks and more announced for LA FireAid concert - all details

Music

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents