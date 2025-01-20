Brian May health update: Wife Anita Dobson reveals guitarist doing well following stroke

Brian May suffered a minor stroke in August 2024. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Queen guitarist “has never been happier” than he is now, EastEnders actress Anita has revealed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sir Brian May is “stable” and doing well after suffering a minor stroke last year, his wife Anita Dobson has revealed.

The ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ star suffered the stroke in late August 2024, and briefly lost control of his left arm as a result.

When Brian took to social media to reveal the news, he made it clear he was already on the mend, sharing that the “good news” that he’d already learnt he could still play guitar.

Brian May reveals he had a minor stroke

Now, speaking with The Sun at the opening of Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo at the Royal Albert Hall, Brian’s wife Anita has provided fans of the guitarist and astrophysicist with a further promising update on his health.

“The start of the year has been up and down. We both had the flu but we took the kids to Lapland. 15 of them,” Anita shared after being asked how her family were doing.

“Brian is stable now. Brian has never been happier since we moved,” she continued, referring to how she and her 77-year-old husband recently moved from London to Windlesham, Surrey.

Brian May and Anita Dobson married in 2000. Picture: Getty

“For me it's been a curveball as I'm a London girl born and bred so going to the countryside to a house that needs a lot of work was a bit of a shock,” Anita admitted.

However, the 75-year-old added: “To see what it has done to Brian... he loves it. He loves the birds and the animals. He feeds all the birds and the badgers, foxes and pheasants.

“It's like running a pub for animals,” she joked.

Anita said the couple are mostly “just chilling at the moment and spending time at home.”

Queen's greatest music videos: Brian May breaks down band's biggest hits | Smooth's Video Rewind

But Brian’s health scare has made the couple more appreciative of every day, she added.

“It makes you realise that at any minute it could be you. You don’t have to necessarily be old, it could be anyone...

“You have to live every day as if it was your last. It’s not easy to do that.

Brian and Anita are making an effort to enjoy every minute in their new countryside home. Picture: Getty

“You forget and think I’ve got another week and it’s all booked up, you have to be aware that life is precious and with life changing so fast we are all on a bit of a thin thread if you like.”

During her interview, Anita paid tribute to Linda Nolan, who passed away on Wednesday, January 15.

“It’s so sad about Linda. They are a great family and she fought a great fight,” the Angie Watts actress shared.