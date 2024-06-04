Shania Twain loses it with laughter after making hilarious microphone gaffe at concert - video

Shania Twain uploaded a viral video of her singing into a drumstick on her Instagram. Picture: Shania Twain Instagram

By Thomas Edward

Even the most professional musicians are prone to mistakes from time to time.

That's precisely what happened to Shania Twain at a recent concert in Las Vegas when she accidentally sang into a drumstick.

Man! She must've felt like a plonker when she went to sing the verse of her hit song, 'If You're Not In It For Love', before realising nothing was coming through the speakers.

She was evidently so lost in the music, that she held the drumstick in her hand to sing instead of the microphone.

Quickly realising the gaff she made, Shania could barely hold it together, cracking up with laughter throughout the rest of the song.

"Oh my God! That was hilarious," she says in near fits of laughter, before continuing the song.

If it proves one thing, it's that Shania most definitely performs live as you couldn't hear a word she said when the drumstick was against her lips.

A good sport as ever, Shania managed to locate the video that one of the audience had uploaded to TikTok and re-posted it to her millions of Instagram followers.

Sharing the video herself, Shania wrote in the accompanying caption: "I’m really glad somebody captured this moment, it’s made me laugh all over again 😂"

Her gaff took place during a recent concert for her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater which kicked off on 10th May 2024.

Shania is clearly having the time of her life, leaning into a playful sense of style, wearing a series of wigs and kittenish dresses whilst she entertains Las Vegas.

In an interview with People magazine the day after her inaugural show - and her third Las Vegas residency to date - Shania said she's loving the fact that her audience is getting in on the dress-up too.

"I’m comfortable with the environment and I feel friendly with everybody, so I feel at home," she admitted.

Shania is enjoying the fun and playful energy at her Las Vegas residency concerts. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation). Picture: Getty

Shania heads to the UK to play Glastonbury and BST Hyde Park this summer. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation). Picture: Getty

Though the comment section on her Instagram posts is littered with followers telling the 'Queen of Country Pop' to "ditch the wigs", Twain is making the most of Las Vegas' showbiz glitz and glamour.

"I'm enjoying it. I'm enjoying fashion. I'm enjoying watching the audience wear the fashion. It was really fun," she revealed.

"I see people wearing things, even just from recent things. They come with coloured hair and it makes me smile, makes me happy because they're in the spirit and so we're all in one spirit, especially in a room like this."

"It's very intimate. It's informal, and I really feel comfortable."

Shania's current residency will run through until December 2024, though she'll be jetting over to the UK for her own headline slot at BST Hyde Park in July after taking on the Legend's Slot at this year's Glastonbury Festival.