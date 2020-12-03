Exclusive

Smooth presenters reveal their Christmas traditions and all-time favourite songs in latest Woman & Home issue

Smooth presenters on their Christmas traditions and all-time favourite songs. Picture: Woman&Home

As we enter the festive season, Smooth presenters Jenni Falconer, Kate Garraway, Angie Greaves, Tina Hobley and Margherita Taylor reveal their Yuletide traditions and go-to party soundtrack.

Now that we're into December, the festivities are truly beginning to kick off in the Smooth Radio studio.

And when they're not busy entertaining the nation behind a purple microphone in the weeks leading up to Christmas Day, Jenni Falconer, Kate Garraway, Angie Greaves, Tina Hobley and Margherita Taylor each have their own special traditions.

Speaking to woman&Home magazine, the five presenters shared the things they look forward to the most throughout the festive season – and the music they feel is essential to a great party.

"Christmas Eve is always the time to get excited about Santa coming," Jenni Falconer told the publication.

Smooth's Jenni Falconer picks her favourite songs and Christmas traditions. Picture: Woman&Home

"It's just so magical having a child in the house at that time of year," she continued.

"When I was little, my brother and I would sit on the stairs on Christmas morning, and my dad would go downstairs and say 'Santa's been!' And we do that with my daughter now."

For fellow Smooth presenter Kate Garraway, this festive period feels extra special.

"All the things we love about Christmas – family, loved ones, indulgence and getting together – having been restricted for so long, it makes it even more precious this year," Kate said.

"One of the artists that we play a lot on Smooth is Sir Elton John. I love 'Step into Christmas'.

For many, this year's festivities will be a little different amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We’re going to miss having the usual big work Christmas party this year – I love a good festive party," Angie Greaves revealed.

But she added: "I am quite happy to sit in a corner and let the young ones hit the dance floor, but if I step out, it’s to do Candy by Cameo."

There's only one thing on Tina Hobley's Christmas list this year.

"It’s my 50th next year so from now on, instead of gifts, I want memories," she told the magazine.

Picture: Woman&Home

One of Margherita Taylor's favourite parts of the festive season is the food.

"It’s a highlight, and it’s great to see what ranges are out in which supermarkets, and what’s going to be the must-have item for the year," she said.

"I love the way that all food cooked at Christmas is cooked with love."

As women who are accustomed to playing great music for their job, it's no surprise that their must-have music choices include some iconic songs.

Sitting within both Margherita and Kate's top party songs, is, unsurprisingly, ABBA's 'Dancing Queen'.

For Margherita, Lionel Richie's 1986 hit 'Dancing on the Ceiling' is a must-have addition to a party soundtrack – whereas Kate opts for Richie's 'All Night Long' instead.

Not one to partake in the annual Whamageddon, Jenni lists 'Last Christmas' from Wham! as one of her top tracks, alongside Duran Duran's 1982 song 'Rio'.

But for Angie, a party soundtrack is all about some good soul songs.

Her must-have music includes hits from Aretha Franklin and Luther Vandross, as well as Stevie Wonder's 'Superstition'.

And Tina Hobley clearly agrees, having also added Luther Vandross to her list of top tunes too, along with Madonna's 'Vogue' and the Bee Gees' toe-tapping 'Night Fever'.

woman&home magazine's January issue is out now, including an exclusive spread featuring Smooth's Kate Garraway, Tina Hobley, Jenni Falconer, Angie Greaves and Margherita Taylor.

COVID guidelines were followed for the shoot and the presenters were all socially distanced. Thought the group shot does make it look like they were close together, it has been comped together.