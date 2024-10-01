Avril Lavigne and Nate Smith reunite for gorgeous ballad 'Can You Die From A Broken Heart'

Avril and Nate have released another stunning duet. Picture: Press Release

By Thomas Edward

They've teamed up again.

Country music star Nate Smith and international pop rock icon Avril Lavigne are back with another duet.

The pair recently released the stunning duet 'Bulletproof', which they performed together at 2024's Academy of Country Music Awards earlier this year.

Clearly knowing they've got a good thing going together, Lavigne has entered the studio with Smith once again for the power ballad 'Can You Die From A Broken Heart'.

The song will feature on Nate Smith's upcoming second album, California Gold, which is set for release on 4th October 2024.

'Can You Die From A Broken Heart' - written by Kevin Fisher, Michael Matosic, Tom Walker and produced by Lindsay Rimes - showcases Smith's unique chemistry with Lavigne, and why he's touted to become one of country music's biggest superstars.

Listen to 'Can You Die From A Broken Heart' below:

Nate Smith, Avril Lavigne - Can You Die From a Broken Heart (Official Audio)

Alongside the song's release, Nate Smith has said in a statement that getting to work with Avril again is a "pinch me moment".

"Getting the chance to work with one of your all-time favorite singers twice is humbling and such a pinch me moment," he said.

"Avril is an absolute powerhouse of a vocalist but equally as a human being. It’s such a joy working with her, and I feel like I’ve learned a lot in the process.

"As far as the song, 'Can You Die From A Broken Heart' is the epitome of what a heartbreak ballad should feel and sound like."

"The bridge is my favorite part of the song because it’s so epic with the soaring ohs and feels like it gives the slightest nod to 'I’m With You' which happens to be my favorite Avril song," he added.

"I think this song will touch hearts in a deep and meaningful way."

Nate Smith and Avril Lavigne performing together at the ACM Awards earlier this year. (Photo by Rich Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Avril also offered up a statement about her love affair with country music, and her creative relationship with Smith.

"I have always been a huge fan of country music since I was young, and I admire Nate’s work as an artist," says the Canadian music icon.

"Earlier this year, we performed our version of 'Bulletproof' at the ACMs and since then I knew I wanted to do more with Nate because we had the best time.

"‘Can You Die from a Broken Heart’ is an intense ballad that I think will resonate deeply with people and leave a lasting emotional impact."

Alongside 'Bulletproof', Nate Smith's new album will also feature the previously released singles 'Fix What Your Didn’t Break', 'Wish I Never Felt', and his collaboration 'I Like It' with dance producer Alesso which has already amassed 120 million streams.

Smith will be in the middle of his 'Through The Smoke' headline tour when California Gold hits record shelves on 4th October 2024.