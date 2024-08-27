Thomas Rhett is taking over Smooth Country for a special show! How to listen

27 August 2024, 09:26 | Updated: 27 August 2024, 09:28

Thomas Rhett is taking over Smooth Country for a special show! How to listen
Thomas Rhett is taking over Smooth Country for a special show! How to listen. Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

Thomas Rhett gets behind the Smooth Country microphone for a two-hour special.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This Friday (August 30) at 1pm, Thomas Rhett will take over Smooth Country for two hours!

The singer is celebrating the release of his forthcoming seventh studio album, About A Woman.

And what better way to mark the occasion than hosting a radio show complete with stories about tracks from the new record, and a selection of handpicked songs from Rhett's favourite fellow country artists, too.

Thomas Rhett reveals how Ed Sheeran inspired his huge hit 'Die a Happy Man'

So make sure to join Thomas this Friday at 1-3pm! The show will then be repeated on Saturday at 9am and Sunday at 6pm.

And if you miss it live, don't worry – you can catch up at any time for free on Global Player.

You can listen to Smooth Country live, any time and anywhere in the world, via Global Player, the official Smooth Radio app.

Download the Global Player app, or the Smooth Radio app, from App Store or Google Play, and enjoy the world’s greatest music on the go.

Click here to download the Global Player app for iPhone and iPad >

Click here to download the Global Player app from Google Play (Android) >

If you’ve got a smart speaker, say to it “Play Smooth Country”.

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Dolly Parton has teamed up with her niece Heidi on a brand new duet.

Dolly Parton has revived previously unreleased 1988 song ‘A Rose Won’t Fix It’ as a duet with her niece

Dolly Parton

Lainey Wilson is back on Smooth Country for another special show!

Lainey Wilson is back on Smooth Country for another special show! How to listen

Post Malone releases star-studded F-1 Trillion album featuring Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw and more

Post Malone releases star-studded F-1 Trillion album featuring Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw and more
Jelly Roll spent several stints in his hometown youth correctional facility.

Jelly Roll gives back to his community opening new Nashville youth centre where he was previously incarcerated
"This is a full-circle moment both for the show and for audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home Carrie."

Carrie Underwood to return to American Idol as a judge 20 years after winning it

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Mariah Carey issued a statement saying that "in a tragic turn of events" her mother Patricia and sister Alison have died on the very same day.

Mariah Carey says her 'heart is broken' after her mother and sister die on same day

Music

Despite his frailty, reggae legend Bob Marley powered ahead with a concert in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania which would ultimately turn out to be his last.

Inside Bob Marley’s final ever concert as he secretly battled cancer

Bob Marley

Huey Lewis and the News are one of the 1980s' biggest-selling bands. (Photo by © Roger Ressmeyer/CORBIS/VCG via Getty Images)

Huey Lewis and the News’ 10 greatest songs, ranked

Song Lists

Smooth Icons 2024: George Michael is voted the top music icon by you

Smooth Icons 2024: George Michael is voted the best music artist of all time

Music

"Right now, I listen to Bee Gees every day," Sabrina Carpenter said in a recent interview with Apple Music.

Sabrina Carpenter says she listens to the Bee Gees "every day”

Bee Gees

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents