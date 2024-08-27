Thomas Rhett is taking over Smooth Country for a special show! How to listen

By Sian Moore

Thomas Rhett gets behind the Smooth Country microphone for a two-hour special.

This Friday (August 30) at 1pm, Thomas Rhett will take over Smooth Country for two hours!

The singer is celebrating the release of his forthcoming seventh studio album, About A Woman.

And what better way to mark the occasion than hosting a radio show complete with stories about tracks from the new record, and a selection of handpicked songs from Rhett's favourite fellow country artists, too.

So make sure to join Thomas this Friday at 1-3pm! The show will then be repeated on Saturday at 9am and Sunday at 6pm.

And if you miss it live, don't worry – you can catch up at any time for free on Global Player.

