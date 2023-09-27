Tim McGraw shares adorable throwback photo of his kids for National Daughters Day

27 September 2023, 15:30

Tim McGraw sings with daughter Gracie during road trip

By Mayer Nissim

"Babies to young women.... It happens so, so quickly."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Country icon Tim McGraw isn't just a singer, songwriter, producer and actor.

He's also husband to fellow modern country legend Faith Hill, and the father of three daughters – Gracie, born in 1997, Maggie, born in 1998, and Audrey, born in 2001.

So he had three reasons to celebrate National Daughters Day on September 25, and marked the occasion with an adorable throwback picture to his trio together as toddlers, as well as more up-to-date snaps of his daughters today.

"National Daughters Day was yesterday, so I want to share these pics," Tim said.

"Babies to young women.... It happens so, so quickly. Faith and I wake up every morning so grateful and proud that we have these remarkable young ladies in our lives!!!"

In response to the post, Maggie quipped: "No one knows how to grin and bear it through 3 hours of Hamilton karaoke quite like you….love you, dad.

Audrey replied, "Love you ❤️❤️❤️", while Gracie responded with a simple, "❤️❤️".

Last month, Tim revealed that he wanted to do a duet with his daughters – and he has belted out a tune with Gracie during an in-car singalong – but said that while they all love to sing, they didn't want to do anything more formal.

Gracie McGraw, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Audrey McGraw and Maggie McGraw in 2015
Gracie McGraw, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Audrey McGraw and Maggie McGraw in 2015. Picture: Getty Images

They're the life of the party every time they're around. They just inspire us in so many ways," Tim told ET Online.

"I'd love to do a song with all five of us at some point. They say, 'I ain't singing with you, dad', whenever I bring it up.

"They'll join mum in singing. But I'm probably not up to par with the rest of them. I'm the worst singer in the family."

Listen to Smooth Country

Latest Country Music News

See more Latest Country Music News

Chris Stapleton is coming to the UK

Chris Stapleton announces UK tour for 2024: Tickets, dates and venues revealed

Dolly Parton and husband Carl Dean never started a family, and now Dolly revealed why whilst adding she's "almost glad" it didn't happen.

Dolly Parton reveals regretful reason behind why she never had children with husband of 57 years

Dolly Parton

Willie Nelson is one of country music's most enduring and greatest ever voices.

Willie Nelson's 10 greatest songs, ranked

Song Lists

Country superstar Chris Stapleton has revealed a rousing new cover of Phil Collins' iconic rock ballad 'In The Air Tonight'.

Chris Stapleton reveals powerful new cover of Phil Collins' 'In The Air Tonight'

Phil Collins

It may've been Shania Twain's 'Queen Of Me' tour, but she came to London to reiterate her title as the one and only 'Queen Of Country Pop'.

Shania Twain review: Queen of Country Pop brings humour, heartache and all the hits to London hoedown

Shania Twain

Latest on Smooth

See more Latest on Smooth

Thompson Twins were one of the biggest UK acts of the 1980s, even appearing at Live Aid. But one of their band mates turned their back on fame for a different life.

Why Thompson Twins star turned back on fame after Live Aid stardom for simple life

Music

Kylie Minogue

Kylie Minogue reveals surprising favourite duet partner across incredible 35-year career

Music

An unearthed video shows the singer performing one of his greatest hits, 'Every Breath You Take' accompanied by a local Italian band and a crowd of delighted locals.

Incredible moment Sting performs 'Every Breath You Take' with a local Italian band

Sting

Coldplay invited Canadian legend Bryan Adams to sing in front of his hometown crowd at a recent concert in Vancouver.

Bryan Adams joins Coldplay for epic rendition of 'Everything I Do' at Vancouver concert

Bryan Adams

Duran Duran have dropped their latest single, 'Black Midnight,' showcasing the talents of former guitarist Andy Taylor and the iconic Nile Rodgers.

Duran Duran unveil new single 'Black Moonlight' featuring Nile Rodgers and Andy Taylor

Duran Duran

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Sanctuary Selection

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Legends of the Ashes with Stephen Fry