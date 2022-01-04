After Life soundtrack: All the songs in Ricky Gervais' Netflix show so far

By Tom Eames

Ricky Gervais has scored a huge hit with his new Netflix series After Life, and it's back for a second season.

The dark comedy series follows his character Tony, whose life is turned upside down after his wife dies from breast cancer.

At first contemplating ending his life, he instead decides to live long enough to punish the world for his wife's death by saying and doing whatever he fancies, something he describes as a "superpower".

However, his plan is interrupted when everyone in his life tries to make him a better person again.

One of the best aspects of the heartwarming series is its music soundtrack. You can see a full list of the songs used in the series below:

Season 1:

Episode 1:

Hammock - 'Like a Valley with No Echo'

Bill Withers - 'Lovely Day'

Hammock - 'The Silence'

Caspian - 'Hymn for the Greatest Generation'

Mogwai - 'Kids Will Be Skeletons'

Lou Reed - 'Satellite of Love'

Episode 2:

Hammock - 'In the Middle of this Nowhere'

Elton John - 'Rocket Man'

Episode 3:

Patti Labelle - 'Lady Marmalade'

Mogwai - 'Kids Will Be Skeletons'

Hammock - 'Will You Ever Love Yourself?'

We Lost the Sea - 'A Gallant Gentleman'

Nick Cave - 'Into My Arms'

Episode 4:

Daughter - 'Youth'

Hammock - 'Then the Quiet Explosion'

Hammock - 'Together Alone'

Episode 5:

Hammock - 'Cliffside'

James Taylor - 'You've Got a Friend'

Hammock - 'Together Alone'

Episode 6:

Hammock - 'Losing You to You'

The Thorns - 'Among the Living'

Hammock - 'We Are More than We Are'

Cat Stevens - 'Lilywhite'

George Ezra - 'Angry Hill'

Season 2:

Episode 1:

Carpenters - 'Top of the World'

Jackson Browne - 'These Days'

Episode 2:

Balmorhea - 'Masollan'

Goldmund - 'Finding There'

Jimmy Webb - 'If These Walls Could Speak'

Episode 3:

Luther Vandross - 'So Amazing'

Episode 4:

David Bowie - 'Can You Hear Me'

Goldmund - 'Threnody'

Episode 5:

Dave Thomas Junior - 'Little Piece of Nothing'

Judy Collins - 'Send in the Clowns'

Billy Joel - 'And So It Goes'

Episode 6:

Commodores - 'Three Times a Lady'

Iron & Wine - 'Passing Afternoon'

Don Diablo & Dave Thomas Junior - 'Silence'

Sufjan Stevens - 'The Only Thing (Live)'

Ricky Gervais spoke to Smooth about picking songs for the series, telling us: "I’ve never had a budget like this, so I went crazy.

"Usually, the music budget is what’s left over, particularly for TV, and it’s library music, you know? Non-descript. But yeah, I chose the biggest artists and my favourite tunes of all time.

"I’ve tried to always do that, but usually I can’t afford so many. And I even scripted it, because we got it sorted out in advance. So the montages work with the tunes, and they’re really poignant tunes to what’s happening. So that was an absolute joy. I think that really brings it alive like nothing else."

He added: "I think there’s nothing quite like music. Music is like downloaded emotions. It’s incredible.

"There’s nothing so evocative as music. When you put that to hopefully the poetry of language and the visuals, it’s a tantalising cocktail."